15 Sleek Pedicure Designs to Boost Your Summer Dopamine
The days are getting warmer, and you know what that means — sandal season is just around the corner! There’s no better excuse to pamper those hardworking feet and give your toes a little extra sparkle. Whether you’re jetting off on a beachy escape, getting ready for backyard BBQs, or simply want to rock flawless feet all season long, a fresh pedi is the ultimate confidence boost.
From soft and simple looks to fun bursts of color, we’ve gathered 15 gorgeous pedicure ideas to keep your toes looking their absolute best all spring and summer. Get ready to fall in love with your feet again!
Dominating colors for 2025
Colourful and playfull french
The timeless French pedicure and manicure gets a stylish 2025 update — now it’s all about adding a playful, creative twist to the classic look.
Glazy nails
Mocha pedicure
Glossy pedicure is a trend of 2025
Matte polish is out this year — it’s all about glossy, shiny finishes now.
More ideas for your summer pedicure
Pick the right purple color
Purple is having a major moment right now! But when it comes to your toes, it’s best to steer clear of dark purple shades — they can sometimes give off a bruised look (and that’s definitely not the vibe). Instead, go for a soft lavender. It brightens up your pedicure instantly and complements any summer outfit perfectly.
No glitter
Glitter polish on toes is famous for its long-lasting wear, but it’s not always the easiest to remove — and sometimes it can look a bit less polished than you’d like. That doesn’t mean you have to ditch glitter completely. Since sparkles are still in style, go for sheer, delicate glitter instead of chunky, holographic pieces to achieve a more sophisticated vibe.
Another trend stealing the spotlight is glazed nails — inspired by the glossy shine of a glazed donut. This luminous, pearl-like finish works with absolutely any outfit, giving your toes a sleek, polished look that’s effortlessly chic.
Nude design
To keep your look fresh and flattering, opt for shades that enhance your skin tone — soft pinks, peachy tones, and warm beiges are always a safe (and beautiful) choice.
Neon colors
White toenail polish has been a summer staple for years, thanks to its fresh and clean vibe. But since it’s become so popular, it can start to feel a little basic. If you’re looking to mix things up, go for neon shades instead — they pop beautifully against tanned skin and add a bold, playful touch to your summer look.
Hearts
A soft, light background with tiny red hearts is always a winning combo. This sweet and romantic design also makes a perfect, luxurious choice for your summer pedicure — adding just the right touch of charm and playfulness.
Mermaid
Spring and summer are the perfect seasons to get playful with your pedicure. Designs inspired by fish scales practically scream beach days and ocean vibes. This bold style is made for those who aren’t afraid to stand out — and there’s no denying it’s a total head-turner.
Metallic
Sky blue design
We often think of red and burgundy as the classic pedicure staples. But these deeper shades don’t always flatter, as they can sometimes draw attention to age-related changes in the feet. A soft sky blue, however, offers a fresh, youthful vibe that instantly brightens your look — making it a perfect choice for a lighter, more vibrant style.
Animal print
Animal prints can add a lively, playful rhythm to your look. If you’re new to the style, start small with a chic leopard print design on your toenails — it looks absolutely stunning. Other patterns like zebra, giraffe, or snake print can also make a bold and stylish statement.
Flowers and fruit
Outdated designs
The classy French manicure is making a comeback — but not in the way we remember it. The old-school version feels a bit outdated, and now nail experts are getting creative, experimenting with fresh twists, unexpected colors, and modern designs.
French and extravagant accent details are officially outdated.
