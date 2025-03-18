15 Throwback Shoe Styles That Are Now Cooler Than Ever

Black leather loafers are a staple for any capsule wardrobe, and this season’s styles are more stylish than ever. When the weather cools, pair them with crisp white socks for a classic look, or go sockless when the sun’s out for a laid-back vibe.

With their sleek flat sole, these timeless loafers strike the perfect balance between practicality and elegance. Their minimalist design adds an effortless touch of sophistication to any outfit. Dressed up or down, they’re a chic choice for any occasion.