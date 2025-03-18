15 Throwback Shoe Styles That Are Now Cooler Than Ever
Fashion loves a comeback, just like your favorite 90s playlist. Before sprinting to the store for the latest trends, take a little treasure hunt in your own closet. You might just stumble upon those old shoes that have strutted back into style. You might just uncover those old shoes that are suddenly the coolest thing on the block. Who knew your wardrobe was hiding a pair of time-traveling trendsetters?
Black loafers
Black leather loafers are a staple for any capsule wardrobe, and this season’s styles are more stylish than ever. When the weather cools, pair them with crisp white socks for a classic look, or go sockless when the sun’s out for a laid-back vibe.
With their sleek flat sole, these timeless loafers strike the perfect balance between practicality and elegance. Their minimalist design adds an effortless touch of sophistication to any outfit. Dressed up or down, they’re a chic choice for any occasion.
Wedges
Wedges are back in full force, popping up everywhere once again! Their last reign of popularity was in the early 2000s, and now they’re making a major comeback.
What sets wedges apart from other trendy shoes is their unbeatable comfort—especially when the sole is made of cork or a similar material. While they were once paired with capri pants, today’s style is all about rocking wedges with loose jeans or wide-leg trousers for a chic, modern twist.
Platform shoes
Spice Girls fans, rejoice! Platform boots are back in style, just like the iconic ones the girls rocked on stage. Back in the day, the key was a sleek shank to balance out the chunky sole, but let’s be real—those boots weren’t exactly comfy.
This summer, platforms are all the rage, but for comfort, opt for sandals or shoes with a thinner sole. You can still rock the look without sacrificing your feet!
Peep toe shoes
Peep-toe shoes made their debut in the 1940s and 1950s, with icons like Marilyn Monroe and Audrey Hepburn leading the way. Now, these classic summer shoes are making a comeback, thanks in part to Victoria Beckham, who rocked them on the red carpet a few times.
Pretty much any peep-toe style is on trend, except for peep-toe pumps—those are taking a backseat this season!
Mules
Thirty years ago, mules were a staple in every woman’s wardrobe, often paired with a denim set—pants and a jacket.
This summer, mules are making a stylish return, but with a twist. Now, it’s all about the models with a small heel. They’re both comfy and chic, the perfect combination for effortless style.
Chunky boots
Chunky-heeled Chelsea boots are a must-have for any shoe collection, combining style and practicality in one sleek package. The sturdy, thick heel adds a touch of height and edge to the classic Chelsea design, making them a versatile choice that easily transitions from casual to dressy.
In contrast, taller boots are a great option for those with fuller calves, offering a more balanced look—especially if they feature a small detail at the top to subtly shift focus away from the ankles. The key is to choose a style that flatters your legs and feels comfortable, so you can step out with confidence and ease.
Platform flip flop
Platform flip-flops are the perfect blend of fun and fashion, adding a playful yet stylish touch to any outfit. Whether you’re channeling some 90s nostalgia or rocking a fresh, modern vibe, these sandals fit seamlessly into your wardrobe. Since platform flip-flops are all about giving your feet some attention, a fresh pedicure will really elevate the look!
Pair them with breezy linen pants, relaxed jeans, or chic culottes, and throw on a button-up shirt—tie it at the waist for that easy-breezy resort vibe. Complete the outfit with a woven bag and some chunky bangles for that perfect, laid-back yet polished finish.
Lightweight sneakers
This summer, simple yet chic sneakers are making a comeback, while bulky-soled sports shoes are starting to lose their shine. Tennis sneakers inspired by the 1970s and ’80s are especially on-trend.
Sporty styles are everywhere now, and these shoes aren’t just for the court—you can wear them all day without tiring your feet. However, wedge sneakers are feeling a bit outdated this season, so it’s time to let them rest.
Ballet flats
Ballet flats, a favorite from the noughties, are making a stylish comeback. But not everyone is thrilled—many people find these shoes can cause uncomfortable foot odor.
The good news? You can avoid that problem by opting for flats with better ventilation, like those made from mesh or natural materials. Now you can enjoy the trend without the fuss!
Converse sneaker
With athleisure taking over, sneakers have gone from being tucked away in the back of your closet to the star of every outfit. From chunky Dad trainers to colorful tennis shoes, the options are endless. But if you’re tired of following the latest trend cycle, here’s where Converse comes in.
Sneakers are everywhere, but Converse is the ultimate anti-trend. While the latest FYP shoes come and go, Chucks stay timeless. Whether it’s classic or a modern twist, Converse is a go-to that’ll never go out of style. Worn by everyone—from fashion icons to your uncle at the BBQ—these shoes are comfy, affordable, and always cool.
Yellow sneakers
Yellow sneakers shot to fame thanks to Uma Thurman’s iconic role in Kill Bill, and after the movie’s release, sales went through the roof.
This season, yellow sneakers are making a comeback, with brands releasing fresh takes on the classic style. It’s time to step into the spotlight in these bold kicks once again!
Fisherman sandals
Legend has it that the Romans are behind this footwear trend, and while not every woman finds fisherman sandals elegant, they’re popping up everywhere this summer.
These sandals are comfy and versatile, easily paired with almost any outfit. For extra comfort, go for a leather pair—they’re much more wearable than PVC. Meanwhile, gladiator sandals have lost some of their appeal this season.
Classic pointed toe pumps
Classic pumps, once written off, are now back in style. These simple yet elegant shoes are incredibly versatile, perfect with both jeans and evening dresses.
Pointed-toe pumps are especially on trend this year, while rounded-toe pumps are starting to feel a bit outdated. Time to update your shoe game!
Boat shoes
Even though loafers will probably never completely go out of fashion, this summer’s favorites are boat shoes that were originally worn by sailors and yachtsmen.
In previous decades, it was believed that boat shoes can be combined only with strict and elegant outfits. But now they can be worn even with miniskirts and sweatpants.
Uggs
Ugg isn’t new to creating must-have shoes, and its comeback is more of a revival than a new hit. Founded in California in 1978 by Aussie surfer Brian Smith, Ugg began with a sheepskin boot designed for ultimate comfort. By the ’80s, Ugg boots became a SoCal beach staple, showing up in surf shops all over. Despite early skepticism—people thought the shape was odd—Ugg snuck up on everyone. As people got used to them, they realized just how bold and beautiful they were.
Heads up—these shoes might look comfy, but don’t be fooled! Take a closer look before you dive in.