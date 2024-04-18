15 Celebrity Fashion Picks That Put Ordinary Clothes to Shame

Celebrities often wear fancy clothes on the red carpet, with designer dresses and jewelry being common. But sometimes, they surprise us with creative and unique outfits. They collaborate with designers to come up with new and innovative ideas, like optical illusions and nods to movies. This shows that they're always finding ways to impress their fans.

Hunter Schafer

Euphoria-star Hunter Schafer wore a show-stopping dress at GQ’s Global Creativity Awards, on April 11, 2024. The outfit was a custom creation by Marni and it stunned everyone with its hand-painted details, that make anyone think of Van Gogh's works of art.

Joey King

Joey King attended the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards in a dress made by Iris van Herpen as a part of their Hypnosis collection. The dress is indeed hypnotic and mesmerizing thanks to the optical illusions that you can see from all angles. Flowy and tender, the silhouette makes the young actress look like a work of art.

Rita Ora

Wearing a literal bathrobe and a towel on the red carpet and still looking stunning and stylish requires a lot of talent, and Rita Ora has proven she can easily pull that off. The outfit was complete with a pair of white sparkly high heels and $7.8 million worth of diamonds. This "chic meets comfort" outfit was the star of the show.

Céline Dion

Celine Dion rocked this sheer dress when she attended an Iris Van Herpen haute couture fashion show in 2019. The gown has a 3D pattern consisting of wavy red strands, creating an elaborate optical illusion and making you wonder if you see the legendary singer in reality or if it is all just a dream.

Rihanna

The dress Rihanna wore for the 2017 Met Gala immediately became the talk of the town. The jacquard florals created textured petals all over the asymmetrical dress. The curious silhouette paired with the thigh-high lace-up sandals would have been too much on anyone except the fearless RiRi, and that alone already deserves the highest level of admiration from us.

Solange Knowles

Another extravagant beyond real appearance at the Met Gala rightfully belongs to Solange Knowles. She wore a daring yet elegant Giles mini dress with lots of fabric on the sides, making it look almost like she had wings. Even though it's probably not very comfy, the gown did a great job of defining Solange's hourglass figure. But hey, beauty comes at a price.

Cardi B

Another sea-inspired impactful dress was seen on Cardi B when she arrived at the 2019 Grammys ceremony. An oyster-looking vintage Mugler couture gown was accompanied by large accessories made of pearls on the rapper's neck and hair for a dreamy and elegant look.

Billy Porter

Billy Porter's appearance at the 2019 Met Gala was more of an art performance than just posing in front of cameras in a designer outfit. He was carried by 6 men, dressed in head-to-toe golden shiny accessories (including a 24-karat gold headpiece), and he was also wearing 10-foot wings. Vogue called this "the most fabulous entrance in Met Gala history," and we couldn't agree more.

Christina Aguilera

Christina Aguilera's dress couldn't go unnoticed at the BAZAAR ICONS party when she arrived wearing a long white gown completely covered in feathers. Some diamond accessories together with red nails and high heels turned her red carpet outfit into a coherent fashion statement. The iconic singer had already worn something similar 15 years prior - back then her feathered dress was pink and much shorter. This shows how she's changed while still being true to herself at heart, and we love that!

Kim Kardashian

This eye-catching outfit was seen on Kim Kardashian when she attended a party that celebrated the sale of the beauty brand Anastasia Beverly Hills. The star paired her money coat from Jeremy Scott's collection with long matching pointed-toe boots, a pair of sunglasses, and a tiny sparkly golden bag with a dollar sign on it.

Ezra Miller

The outfit Ezra Miller chose to wear for the world premiere of Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald arguably stole the red carpet. The black puffer-coat dress looked stunning, and the actor seemed quite comfortable in it. Hopefully, the hotness can be attributed only to the look of the outfit, and not the actual feeling of wearing it.

Björk

Icelandic musician Björk surprised everyone during an Oscar ceremony when she arrived wearing a swan dress which has since become iconic. So much so, in fact, that it has its own Wikipedia page. In addition to just looking like a bird, the singer had a few eggs that she "laid" (simply left) on the red carpet as she walked it.

Zoë Kravitz

The long blush-pink dress Zoë Kravitz wore to the Met Gala was a simple, yet extremely aesthetically pleasing gown that included a long train and lots of black ruffles underneath the skirt. The roses on the sleeves and bodice are real - they were treated in a special way and dyed black. The actress had a platinum blond short haircut that complimented the romantic vibe of the outfit like nothing else could.

Zendaya

Zendaya recently attended the Ballon d'Or wearing a jaw-dropping black dress with a golden spine. The open-back outfit manages to be revealing and elegant at the same time, but even more than that - there's also a reference to one of the villains from the new movie featuring the young actress, Spider-Man: No Way Home. As the fans were quick to point out, the dress refers to Dr. Otto Octavius because of the mechanical arms attached to his costume.

Gwendoline Christie

Gwendoline Christie's gown at the Game of Thrones premiere in 2019 was so fabulous that people were convinced she looked like a goddess. The flowy dress by Iris van Herpen couture, with an abstract pattern, seemed to live a life of its own and looked like a flame with purple smoke around it when the actress raised her hands.

Fortunately for those who are fascinated by fashion, these aren't the only celebrities who excel with their outfit picks. Here you can check out even bolder outfits, that some even say might just be a bit too crazy. Would you try any of them on if you could?