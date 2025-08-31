15 Times Expectation and Reality Went in Opposite Directions
Curiosities
20 hours ago
Buying things online is often a laughing matter. It is the same with food. You see an attractive picture on a website that makes you salivate, but when you open the order, it’s just something barely edible. Some heroes of this article shared unsuccessful home cooking experiments. In short, expectation doesn’t always meet reality.
“The heart-shaped bagels in the promotional photos, the raw bagels we received, and the result.”
“I am very fond of unusual shoes. My mom ordered me these crocs. We had a laugh.”
“After several dozen hours watching sourdough bread videos, and weeks of waiting, we eagerly anticipated our first loaf.”
Oh, those sharks
Expectation vs reality
“Ordered Valentine’s Day flowers for my girlfriend, what was advertised vs what was received. I spent $150 by the way.”
“When I wanted to be romantic and booked a hotel room with a beautiful view”
The chocolate’s lost somewhere.
“My son and I attempted to make a bomb cake. We made the cake, pudding and ganache from scratch. It tastes amazing. But the presentation is not the best.”
“I burst out laughing when I opened my husband’s gift. I’ll have to plant a cactus in this mug.”
There’s obviously something wrong with this dessert.
The idea is nice, but the implementation is not so much.
“My mother ordered the first picture for her son’s birthday, second is what she got. The cook was genuinely confused why the mom did not want to pay her. I am screaming laughing.”
“Don’t think I’ll be wearing my new shirt to work.”
- Sorry you wasted your money, but this is so funny! © Notquitechaosyet / Reddit
“Pretzel stick house I wanted to build vs what I actually built...”
And here are more hilarious examples of “expectation vs reality.”
Preview photo credit bofstein / Reddit
