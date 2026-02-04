16 Designers Who Took Thinking Outside the Box a Bit Too Literally
Curiosities
22 hours ago
Every day we interact with dozens of objects, without giving a single thought to how they work. But that changes the moment the world around us turns into an obstacle course. When the instructions for assembling a cabinet feel like a coded message, and our supposedly same-sized shoes are anything but identical, it becomes clear: this world is designed not only for comfort but also to ensure we never forget to laugh at the absurdity.
The ladies’ room in a local restaurant
- In reality, it’s practical. It keeps people from lingering there. © Dommy******Mommy / Reddit
I was wondering why I can never get shoes that fit me properly. These are all supposedly the same EU 42 size.
My kids’ advent calendar. Unfortunately, the numbers are painted on, and the doors are not removable.
This building’s billboard lights point straight to my bedroom.
Got a chess set as a gift, and instead of black and white pieces one set is just slightly more opaque than the other. Very difficult to tell the two apart.
Instructions I got with a cheap dresser
This speckled design on this food container had me scrubbing it for longer than I should have.
I’m no dog expert, but still.
They sent me 3 glass jars of coffee without any protection or dividers.
Renting a studio. Here’s the sink in my kitchen.
- What is this? A sink for ants? © NMS_Scavenger / Reddit
Which button should I use?
It wasn’t a particularly fun experience.
I was wondering why I kept ending up on the 4th floor after pressing 2.
New “smoothie cup” has an airtight seal, making it impossible to suck liquid up through the provided straw.
Strings from balloons on a plate look like hair.
Saw this spawn of satan at the dentist.
- An excellent way to create a comfortable atmosphere for patients in the lobby. © ashes2608 / Reddit
And these items deserve an award for best product design.
Preview photo credit skylinegang_36 / Reddit
Comments
Get notifications
Lucky you! This thread is empty,
which means you've got dibs on the first comment.
Go for it!
Related Reads
I Refused to Pay for My 80-Year-Old Nana’s Medical Bills—My Kindness Meant Nothing to Her
Family & kids
2 months ago
20 Moments That Remind Us to Stay Kind, Even When Life Gets Unfair
People
month ago
12 Stories That Prove a Quiet Kindness Can Make the Loudest Difference
People
2 months ago
10 People Who Saw Their Coworkers’ True Colors Before It Was Too Late
Curiosities
month ago
My Friends Mocked My Vegan Diet On Vacation, but I Got My Revenge
People
4 weeks ago
17 Moments That Prove Kindness Is the Strongest Payback
People
4 weeks ago
12 Moments When Stepparents Became Their Family’s Silent Heroes
Family & kids
month ago
My Grandson Insulted My Dress and Still Expected Me to Take Him Shopping
Family & kids
4 weeks ago
12 Heart-Stirring Moments Where Kindness and Empathy Changed a Stranger’s Life
People
month ago
12 Moments That Prove Kindness Survives Even the Hardest Days
Curiosities
week ago
I Quit My Job for $120K—And I Realized My Mistake on Day One
People
2 months ago
14 Employees Who Paid the Ultimate Price for Their Mistakes
Curiosities
4 weeks ago