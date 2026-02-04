16 Designers Who Took Thinking Outside the Box a Bit Too Literally

Every day we interact with dozens of objects, without giving a single thought to how they work. But that changes the moment the world around us turns into an obstacle course. When the instructions for assembling a cabinet feel like a coded message, and our supposedly same-sized shoes are anything but identical, it becomes clear: this world is designed not only for comfort but also to ensure we never forget to laugh at the absurdity.

The ladies’ room in a local restaurant

In reality, it’s practical. It keeps people from lingering there. © Dommy******Mommy / Reddit

I was wondering why I can never get shoes that fit me properly. These are all supposedly the same EU 42 size.

My kids’ advent calendar. Unfortunately, the numbers are painted on, and the doors are not removable.

This building’s billboard lights point straight to my bedroom.

Got a chess set as a gift, and instead of black and white pieces one set is just slightly more opaque than the other. Very difficult to tell the two apart.

Instructions I got with a cheap dresser

This speckled design on this food container had me scrubbing it for longer than I should have.

I’m no dog expert, but still.

They sent me 3 glass jars of coffee without any protection or dividers.

Renting a studio. Here’s the sink in my kitchen.

Which button should I use?

It wasn’t a particularly fun experience.

I was wondering why I kept ending up on the 4th floor after pressing 2.

New “smoothie cup” has an airtight seal, making it impossible to suck liquid up through the provided straw.

Strings from balloons on a plate look like hair.

Saw this spawn of satan at the dentist.

An excellent way to create a comfortable atmosphere for patients in the lobby. © ashes2608 / Reddit