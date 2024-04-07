16 Fashion Rules You Need to Remember to Look Classy

Clothing isn’t just about how it looks; it tells a lot about who we are. What we wear says a ton about our personality, what we stand for, and even how we’re feeling. Whether it’s the sleek vibe of a sharp suit, the relaxed vibe of your favorite jeans, or the timeless style of a little black dress, each outfit sends its message about us.

1. Choose either to wear a miniskirt or show cleavage, but not both together.

When picking out your outfit, it’s important to find the right balance between fashion-forward and appropriate, especially when it comes to skirts and tops. One golden rule to remember is to either go for a miniskirt or show cleavage — doing both at the same time might give off an impression that’s a bit too bold or risqué.



A mini skirt can be a fun and trendy choice that lets you show off your legs and add a youthful vibe to your look. But if you pair it with a revealing top that exposes cleavage, it can make your overall appearance seem more suitable for a night out at a club or a very casual gathering. To keep things classy and chic, it’s best to focus on one feature of your outfit — either highlight your legs with a miniskirt or draw attention to your neckline with a more modest top. This way, you’ll strike the perfect balance between style and sophistication.

2. Avoid overdoing it with prints in your outfit.

When it comes to incorporating prints into your outfit, finding the right balance is key. Avoid overcrowding your look with too many prints simultaneously. Instead, opt for coordination: select 2 prints that complement each other, such as 2 prints in the same color or prints of varying sizes that harmonize well together.



By doing so, you can experiment with patterns while maintaining a visually appealing appearance. Matching prints in the same color can create a sophisticated contrast while combining prints of different sizes in complementary hues achieves a well-rounded style. Following this guideline allows you to confidently wear prints while exuding polish and style.

3. Keep your neckline modest.

In the workplace, it’s crucial to maintain a professional appearance, and this includes being mindful of the neckline of your office shirt. A general rule to follow is to avoid office shirts with cleavage that plunge too deeply, typically more than 4 inches from your collarbone.



Adhering to this guideline helps ensure that your attire aligns with the professional standards expected in a workplace setting. A neckline that dips too low can be distracting and may not convey the seriousness and respect needed for the work environment. It’s essential to find a balance between expressing your personal style while also meeting the expectations of workplace dress codes.

4. Ensure that any sleeveless blouses you choose cover your shoulders.

When you’re working in a professional office, it’s important to dress appropriately. For sleeveless blouses, it’s best to make sure they cover your shoulders. Showing off «spaghetti» straps or going completely strapless isn’t usually the right choice for a formal workplace. Following this guideline helps you maintain a professional appearance and shows respect for the workplace environment.

5. Having 3 or 4 different accessories in one outfit can be overwhelming and look too busy.

Adding accessories to your outfit can enhance its appeal, especially if your clothes are simple. However, it’s important not to go overboard. Limit yourself to wearing no more than 2 pieces of jewelry at a time. This is typically enough to add some visual interest to your attire, especially if the pieces complement each other. For instance, pairing a necklace with a ring or earrings with a bracelet can create a polished and balanced appearance, giving your outfit a cohesive and finished look.

6. Think about adding nude pumps to your outfit.

Here’s a neat tip we picked up from Angelina Jolie’s red carpet-appearances: try wearing nude shoes. It’s a clever trick because nude shoes can make your legs look longer by blending seamlessly with your skin tone. Not only that, the nude is a versatile color that works well for any occasion, whether it’s a party or a work event. Unlike brightly colored or black shoes, nude pairs can easily complement almost any outfit.

7. Make sure there’s no skin showing between your cardigan and jeans.

Ensure there’s no bare skin peeking between your cardigan and jeans. It’s important to maintain a coordinated and neat look. If there’s any visible gap, consider wearing a top underneath your cardigan. This simple step helps create a more polished and put-together appearance, avoiding any awkward or incomplete look.

8. Keep it classy by unbuttoning no more than two buttons.

When choosing your shirts and blouses, it’s important to strike a balance between style and appropriateness. A good rule of thumb is to avoid unbuttoning more than two buttons. This isn’t just a fashion tip; it’s also about showing modesty and maintaining a sense of decorum. Revealing too much skin by unbuttoning too many buttons might not be suitable for every occasion. It’s all about finding the right balance between comfort and appropriateness to make sure your outfit fits the context appropriately.

9. Pay close attention to every little detail, including the tights you decide to wear.

Here’s a neat trick we’ve seen Meghan Markle use: she tends to coordinate the color of her tights with her outfit. It gives her look a seamless and polished appearance, making everything come together effortlessly. This little tweak can upgrade your outfit and give you the freedom to try out some unique styling ideas that you might not have considered otherwise.

10. If you’re opting for a shirt without a jacket, there’s no need to include a tie.

Dressing smartly means understanding when certain clothing pieces are essential and when they can be left out for a more laid-back appearance. For instance, if you’re wearing a shirt without a jacket, it’s typically not necessary to wear a tie. This decision reflects a more casual vibe, and adding a tie might make your outfit feel too formal and mismatched.

11. Always close the middle button, but the bottom button should never be closed.

When it comes to buttoning up your jacket, there are some important rules to follow to look sharp and stylish. First off, always remember to button the middle button. This is like the anchor of your jacket and helps it fit nicely around your body, giving you a neat appearance. It’s a basic rule that sets the foundation for a well-put-together outfit.



Now, when it comes to the upper button, it’s a bit more flexible. You can choose to button it up depending on how you’re feeling or the style you’re going for that day. But here’s the key: never, ever button the bottom button. This is a golden rule in men’s fashion. Keeping the bottom button undone not only allows you to move around comfortably but also prevents your jacket from looking awkward and bunched up. It’s all about maintaining a sleek and polished look from top to bottom.

12. When it comes to socks, make sure they’re long enough to cover your legs, especially when you’re sitting down.

Choosing the right length of socks might not seem like a big deal, but it’s super important for your overall appearance. A good rule of thumb is to go for socks that fully cover your legs, even when you’re sitting down. This isn’t just about keeping warm or comfy; it’s also about looking sharp and put together. When you have bare skin showing between your pants and your shoes, it can mess up the whole look. So, by picking the right sock length, you’re showing that you care about looking neat and stylish.

13. If you notice tags sticking out from your clothes, it’s a good idea to snip them off.

Trimming or snipping away those pesky clothing tags may seem like a minor detail, but it can make a big difference in how put-together you look. These tags, while informative about size or care instructions, can sometimes stick out and disrupt the clean lines of your outfit. By taking the time to remove them, you’re ensuring a sleeker and more polished appearance overall.



But it’s not just about looks; removing clothing tags also has practical benefits. It helps prevent any irritation or discomfort that might arise from scratchy labels rubbing against your skin, especially in garments that hug your body closely. So, by tidying up those tags, you’re not just improving your appearance but also prioritizing your comfort throughout the day.

14. When you decide to tuck in your shirt, it’s a good idea to complete your look with a belt.

When you choose to tuck in your shirt, it usually indicates you’re going for a more formal or neat appearance, whether you’re dressing up for work or aiming for a smart-casual style. Along with tucking in your shirt, it’s important to remember to wear a belt.



Wearing a belt isn’t just about style; it’s also practical. It helps to keep your pants in place throughout the day, preventing them from sliding down and ensuring a comfortable fit. Additionally, a belt adds a finishing touch to your outfit, giving it a more refined and put-together look. So, if you’re tucking in your shirt, don’t forget to grab your belt too!

15. Match the color of your belt with your shoes.

Matching your belt with your shoes is a classic style tip that can level up your outfit. It’s all about creating a cohesive look from top to bottom. When your belt and shoes are the same color, it adds a touch of elegance and refinement to your overall appearance. Plus, it shows that you’ve got an eye for detail and care about looking your best. So, next time you’re getting dressed, remember to coordinate your belt with your shoes for that extra dash of sophistication.

16. When it comes to wearing a tie, getting the length right is key for a polished look.

When you’re putting on a tie, making sure it’s the right length is crucial for a smart appearance. Aim to have the tip of your tie reach your waist, with a slight crossing over it. This not only ensures that your tie looks proportional to your body but also adds a dash of elegance to your attire. Moreover, it contributes to a clean and well-groomed look, indicating that you’ve taken care of the finer details.

Choosing what to wear isn’t just about looking good; it can affect how we feel inside too. When we pick our clothes thoughtfully, it’s like we’re expressing a part of ourselves to the world. The outfits you choose to wear can say a lot about who you are as a person.

Please note: This article was updated in March 2023 to correct source material and factual inaccuracies.

Illustrated by Natalia Breeva for Bright Side