16 People Share Their Crazy Experiences with Super Wealthy People

Numerous movies depict the eccentricities of the wealthy. These are not merely the fantasies of scriptwriters; social media testimonies reveal that many peculiar activities indeed occur behind the closed doors of luxurious mansions.

  • I do pet service for some very wealthy people, so I go into their homes. Big houses are nice and luxurious, but I’ve been floored by some of the apartment units that exist. These places are inside seemingly innocuous art deco buildings, through some ratty back elevator and side door to the place, and then inside they are multi-floored, absolutely gorgeous homes with space for several families. Usually, it’s just parents and maybe one or two kids, and pets. Just always assumed apartments were the cheap way to live and owning a home was a luxury. But have been proven wrong. © squishman1203 / Reddit
  • A really rich, nice lady I knew had multiple massive mansions. She adopted stray dogs put them each in their room and hired live-in nannies for them. I helped out a lot at some of her houses when I was a teen, and she paid me well. There was a strict schedule the dogs followed, and there were cooks who made their food from scratch. Sometimes there’d be a nutritionist around overseeing them. I distinctly remember plopping large raw turkey legs into the individual bowls.
    The dogs had room time, and free-roam time, which we had to follow strictly. They trained with a professional and his team in the mornings where they learned fun tricks and all, and some disabled dogs had physical therapy time. Then they had lunch. They were allowed outside on their playfield (football-sized fields) at around 3 p.m. and would play with each other for 4 hours until 6 p.m.
    There was a cute sheepdog that would help us herd them back into the house if they stayed out too long. It was very memorable and also a bit dissociative to see dogs living better than me.
    © narkySeahorse1103 / Reddit
  • I know a lady who bought her kid a horse, then they bought the horse a horse for company. Then they decided they might as well build a stable. They now have about 8 horses and run an equestrian school. Imagine having the money to turn a child’s whim into a business. © TheLordofthething / Reddit
  • I was a waitress when younger. I had a super wealthy guy who wanted to date me, but I wasn’t having it. Said no, even after his $500 tips.
    One day I came to work, and he was there with a lawyer, and he bought the entire steak house and bar I worked in. Then said, “Now I own this place. We will hang out.” He always told me that every single person or thing has a price.
    He took me on trips and bought me a car and a small apartment. He would do wild things. He was a very impatient person and sometimes would buy the line-up of groceries for people just to skip the line. Just unforgettable insane things, I can list many! But when our relationship ended, it got really bad. © Generous_Hustler / Reddit
  • The CEO of a major telecoms company was playing golf at a course he was a member of and saw a cell tower near the course that he didn’t like the look of. The next time he was there to play, the tower was in another place. © Colforbin_43 / Reddit
  • We were sitting down at the table with this businessman about to sign a contract, and his assistant forgot “the” pen. Apparently, this pen has signed all the deals that were successful in his early career and made him who he is, so he doesn’t sign any deal without it. So, he legit tells her to get on the jet, and bring it to him immediately. He “apologies” for the inconvenience by adding 20% to the deal. © Who_Dat_1guy / Reddit
  • I work at a luxury property in California, and we had the co-founder of a large payment processing company stay with us a while back. He only liked to sleep on his bed, so when he woke up that morning, he paid a team to load his bed into a truck and have it delivered to our property. We then removed the bed in his luxury suite and set up the bed that his team had brought us. He only stayed with us one night and the process was done to send the bed back home the following day. It kind of blew my mind that he went through all that trouble, just so he could always sleep on his bed. To each their own, I guess! © Techno_Wasp / Reddit
  • Worked at a grocery store in uppity Gold Coast Chicago when I was a teen. We sold soup for lunch and when bagging them, we put it in a paper bag followed by a plastic bag to make sure it’s secure. Lady buys a soup, I proceed to bag the soup and she says no, I’ll just put it in my bag. I say, “Mam are you sure?” Mind you she has a Louis Vuitton bag that looks brand spanking new. 15 minutes later she comes in raging that she has minestrone all over her Louis Vuitton and demands to speak to a manager. © jkeemi / Reddit
  • When I lived in New York, I worked at a highly regarded hotel, the kind where you would see celebrities every other day. I had my fair share of what-the-heck-did-I-just-witness, ones that stood out to me was when a guest rented out a honeymoon suit just for their cat. I know it sounds made up, but rich people are weird, and so is New York. © Ali8ly / Reddit
  • The architect here. I did a job for an extremely wealthy couple of years ago and at one point mentioned budgets. I was told by the husband never to mention money in his presence again — he said it is “hand dirt” to him. In the end, they spent more money on the launch event than they did on the project which was massively expensive for what it was. In the end, I had to argue with them for six months before I got my fee. © Knickers_ / Reddit
  • Custom cabinets were made and installed only to be taken down and tossed in the trash because they decided the color they picked out wasn’t the right vibe. © Kitty_Styles / Reddit
  • My friend was a security guard for an elderly widow of a Dallas oil baron She had a full-time private chef and kitchen staff, although she lived there alone. He said the chef would cook huge beef roasts, turkeys, brisket, and all kinds of food every day just to have it available in case the old lady wanted something, which she rarely did.
    They weren’t allowed to give the leftover food away to the staff or anyone else but had to throw it out every single day. And when the old lady requested ice water or iced tea or lemonade, if even one ice cube had cracks in it, she would make them throw it all out and make it again. © NiteGard / Reddit
  • The owner of a jet I fly frequently sends friends all over the country on his plane, and he isn’t on board. Friend needs a ride to Texas? No problem! Fire up the jet take them down there and fly back empty. © CaptainWaders/ / Reddit
  • The wife of an acquaintance told us a story of how she used to work for a wealthy businessman on his private yacht, but, he was never on it. She worked in the kitchen as one of the chefs, and he would have his family or his friends use it when they were in town to save on having to have a hotel. They’d just stay on his yacht which she said in the 18 months she worked there, she only knew of him to use it himself once. I mean, can you just imagine having the kind of crazy money to buy a yacht in the first place, then just not using it?! © LongrodVonHugedong86 / Reddit
  • I currently live in an old yet nice and comfy apartment in Giza (around 20 minutes from the pyramids complex). The landlady is a very nice old lady, probably in her 60s, and is filthy, filthy, filthy rich.
    Last year my car had to be repaired after a minor crash for more than a week, and when the landlady found out from the bawabs (doormen) about my situation, she sent one of her English-speaking maids to give me car keys for a BMW 520i, Mercedes-Benz S600, and a brand new Land Cruiser. “The madam insists you use her car until yours is repaired”. I was shocked, of course, and asked her if she still could go around with her lending this many cars to me. “No worry, madam has 12 cars in al-Qahirah”. Okay, I guess... I ended up only using the Land Cruiser because it’s the cheapest one (I think).
    Another story is when she knew I would graduate from college soon. She asked me to come visit her place, I did as she asked, and she just gave me a set of keys and some money. “Here, I have a nice villa in Ain Sokhna. Go visit it with friends and family, food and drinks are on me, I have maids and cooks there. Car you can use mine, the money is for fuel. Happy graduation.” I told her that I just couldn’t take it, but she just shooed me away and told me to return her keys only after I visited the villa. Haven’t gone to the place yet, but I will soon enough when I have time.
    Ridiculous, yeah, but in a really good way. © ezadskoo / Reddit

