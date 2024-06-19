12 People Who Endured Horrifyingly Disgusting Experiences

Curiosities
22 hours ago

Despite our efforts to avoid it, we sometimes find ourselves in situations that make us want to throw up or run away. People in this article shared stories of gross experiences, whether with someone they knew or a complete stranger, and they still can’t forget those moments.

  • "I was sitting on the bench at a park when this homeless man approached me. He didn't say a word, just threw a folded newspaper on my lap. Scared, I opened it to see what he wanted.
    Inside the paper was a repulsive sight - a grotesque, slimy mass of unidentified goo. It reeked of rot and decay. Without a word, the man disappeared into the shadows. It felt like a nightmare, but I was surely wide awake when it happened."
  • "Going home from school, I saw this lady wearing flip-flops on a rainy day. The thing is, she had these deep fissures at the bottom of her feet, and every time she took a step, you could see water flowing between the fissures." StrkrJ / Reddit
  • "I was waiting for my turn at a fast food joint, stomach rumbling with anticipation. Finally, I reached the counter and ordered my usual burger combo. As I waited, I noticed a foul smell wafting from the kitchen. Ignoring it, I eagerly unwrapped my burger, only to find slimy tomatoes inside. Just as I was about to complain, a cockroach scurried out from under the bun. Horrified, I gagged and quickly pushed the meal away, losing my appetite entirely."
  • "Someone picking up an old fishing line from a lake and using it to floss his teeth. I’m scarred forever by that image." Jar918 / Reddit
  • “A well-dressed woman sitting next to me at the bus stop was eating raw chicken that she’d clearly just bought at the grocery store up the street. I’d seen her for months on and off, waiting at the same time as me, probably going to and from work. But there she was in the middle of a South Texas summer, eating raw chicken like she was starving to death while waiting for the bus in 105-degree weather. ” Unknown author / Reddit
  • “University library. Some unwashed, smelly old bearded guy always came there to use their free Wi-Fi. The stupid laughing was tolerable; I had headphones. Piling up a mountain of tangerine peels was tolerable; I like tangerines. But one day, he started clipping his dirty fingernails, and one flew straight at me. I went straight to the staff and got him kicked out.” Le_German_Face / Reddit
  • "We were having a barbecue party, and everyone brought a dish. My brother's new girlfriend had prepared a homemade potato salad. It was a little too acidic but delicious. The next day, everyone who ate from it got sick. Later in the day, I was cleaning and there was an awful stench coming from the kitchen's trash. As I opened it, I found packets of potato salad dressing hidden at the bottom that smelled utterly foul. On closer inspection, they had expired many years. Needless to say, I was furious and grossed out."
  • "I once saw a lady change her baby on a table in the food court of the mall. It was at Christmastime, so there were tons of people around. She just didn't care. I also told the custodial staff, "Hey, some lady just changed her baby on that table," and they didn't do anything." ratsandfoxbats / Reddit
  • "Once, I was in the subway. A guy in front of me rushed towards me and picked something up from the floor right next to my foot. He put it in his mouth and started chewing on it. It was an old and stepped-on gum that was glued to the floor." valoudev / Reddit
  • "Once on a midday regional train, the guy sitting next to me just pulled out a packet of floss and started flossing. Bits of food were visibly being flung from his teeth. He did that for like 10 minutes straight, then put away his floss. If that wasn't bad enough, he then started to shove his fingers into his ears, clean them with his pinky finger, and wipe wax on his pants." Blurryblanket / Reddit
  • "I was on a plane and the lady a couple of rows ahead of me across the aisle was eating a dressed salad. Not out of a container, but out of a bag. Not a 'salad kit' bag like you buy in the grocery store, but a grocery bag. The thin plastic handled grocery bag that you put groceries in. And not with a utensil, but with her hands. She was holding a plastic grocery bag with one hand, reaching in with the other hand, grabbing a five-finger 'pinch' of dressed salad, and then 'draping' it into her mouth. Like lifting it above her mouth, tilting her head back, and lowering the food into her mouth." InappropriateTA / Reddit
  • “A homeless man arrived at our hospital with an abdominal abscess. We were trying to clean his wound and assess the damage, and when we reached inside, we were horrified to find that he had been hiding his money there. He nonchalantly stated that he kept his money tucked in there to protect it from being stolen.” DyingLion / Reddit

Truth can be stranger than fiction, and this article presents 13 weird and creepy stories so outlandish they seem like horror novels, yet they are 100% true.

Preview photo credit Le_German_Face / Reddit, freepik / Freepik

Comments

Get notifications
Lucky you! This thread is empty,
which means you've got dibs on the first comment.
Go for it!

Related Reads