16 Thrift Store Workers Revealed the Biggest Treasures They Found Before Anyone Else Could

Usually, thrift stores and flea markets are associated with everything from piles of clothes to stacks of dishes and strange trinkets. But for the workers, there’s a special perk: they can snag cool things for a bargain before anyone else. And sometimes, the finds are so unforgettable that they can’t be ignored.

“I work at a thrift store, and it has become my favorite job I’ve ever had; we get first dibs on whatever we pick up/what comes in. Got this really nice, expensive Korg concert keyboard for $20.”

“I work at a Goodwill and scored these cool vintage mushroom canisters today. Surprised they lasted long enough for me to be allowed to buy them!”

“This is why I love my job. This wicker desk is adorable.”

“Been working at a thrift store for 2 months. These are some of my favorite finds so far!”

“This came into the thrift store I work at.”

“I work at a thrift store and look at this uncanny teapot that came in. I was so close to buying it. I hope it stays until my shift.”

“This set was just given away to our thrift store.”

“Bob The Builder costume came through at the thrift store I work at. My manager walked around like this for a good portion of the day.”

“I work at a thrift store, sorting clothing. Here’s a few catch-and-releases I’ve come across recently.”

“My partner works for a junk disposal place, and brought home these beautiful plates and pieces before they got thrown away!”

Aww, man, I’d kill for one of those mugs! © neart_roimh_laige / Reddit

“This came in at the thrift store I work at. Awesome king’s bench.”

“I myself work at a thrift store and found this funky wedding dress that was just my size! I am in love with the sleeves!”

“I work at a resale store and here’s what I got for my doggo today for $5.”

“I work at a thrift store — these are my treasures in one week.”

“My husband works in a charity shop and this kid’s sofa came in today. She feels like a queen.”

“Wanted to share some silly finds as a thrift store worker!”