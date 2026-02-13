17 Employees Who Deserve a Medal for Handling Tough Customers With Pure Class

16 Moments That Remind Us to Stay Kind Even If the World Turns Ice Cold
People
month ago
Working with people is always a challenge, but dealing with particularly difficult clients is a feat. When patience runs out, it’s time for creativity. In this article, 17 people from various industries shared their small victories: how they elegantly, cunningly, and sometimes with humor, put those who behaved unreasonably in their place.
These 17 stories are not just amusing incidents; they are masterclasses in how to keep your composure and find witty answers. And here are restaurant stories that deserve a tip on their own.