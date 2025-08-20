17 Times People Found Hidden Treasure at the Thrift Store

You never know what’s hiding between dusty shelves and wobbly racks. From vintage designer bags for pocket change to rare collectibles buried under old board games, thrift stores are full of surprises. These 17 finds prove that with a little patience—and a lot of luck—you can turn a casual browse into a once-in-a-lifetime score.

1. This ring with a secret compartment



That was for a lady’s “fainting powder”.

2. I found a locked safe and it was full of money, gold and silver!

3. My wife and I bought our first home, a 70s mod house, and I can finally put my collection of almost entirely thrifted 70s space age furniture in it.

4. 8 years ago I posted these 1930’s Salvatore Ferragamo shoes (on my old account) that I found at Savers. Today, they are being shipped to the museum in Italy!

5. Screaming, crying, barfing.

6. Went with my friend to the thrift store and he found 3 version of his favorite shirt in different colors.

7. I was told this was a green amethyst. Took it to a jeweler to have it appraised—it’s a rare green diamond, 4.4 ctw, over 100 years old!

8. Thrifted my first authentic Louis Vuitton! Gifting to my beautiful wife.

9. Y’all, the faces I made when I pulled this Hermes silk scarf parasol out! Silent screaming all the way to the register.

10. Found this beautiful Alphonse Mucha mirror.

11. Found this vintage malm fireplace a few days ago.

12. My husband just bought 22 pairs of Allen Edmonds.

13. Couldn’t pass this up. My kid bought it for their apartment (which will hopefully exist in less than a year).

14. I found the striped one three years ago. Today I found him a friend.

15. Found a range at local thrift store.

16. I couldn’t leave the thrift without this alabaster phone that I will never use, it’s simply for the vibes.

17. After several hours at the Goodwill outlet bins, picked up only one thing, but it made the time spent worth it!