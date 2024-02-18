18 Celebrities Whose Romantic Habits Haven’t Changed Throughout the Years

Attraction can be quite puzzling. Researchers have discovered that individuals often have a particular type of person they’re drawn to romantically. Even when seeking a change, such as after a breakup, we often tend to gravitate toward partners who share certain similarities. This list of celebrities exemplifies this phenomenon.

1. Justin Timberlake

Grosby Group / www.310pix.com / EAST NEWS , Jordan Strauss / Invision /AP / East News

Justin Timberlake seems to have a preference for partners who are tall and fit. Despite his past relationship with Cameron Diaz not lasting, he eventually tied the knot with Jessica Biel, who embodies the quintessential girl-next-door with a tomboy twist.

2. Nicolas Cage

Can Nguyen / Capital Pictures / EAST NEWS , Charles Sykes / Invision / East News

When examining Nicolas Cage’s recent relationships, a distinct trend emerges. Cage tied the knot with Alice Kim (on the left), who was 19 at the time, while he was 40. Although their marriage didn’t stand the test of time, Cage later married Riko Shibata, who bears a resemblance to Alice and is also significantly younger than Cage by over 30 years.

3. Brad Pitt

, © nico.potur / Instagram , Quoin Pics / Everett Collection / East News Adhemar Sburlati / Broadimage / Broad Image / EAST NEWSQuoin Pics / Everett Collection / East News

Following his split from Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt’s love life has been a topic of frequent speculation. Interestingly, many of his rumored romantic partners bear a resemblance to Jolie. For instance, Nicole Poturalski (in the middle) and Ines de Ramon share certain physical similarities with Jolie.

4. Ethan Hawke

Columbia Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection / Everett Collection/ East News , Evan Agostini / Invision / East News

Ethan Hawke’s former wife, Uma Thurman (on the left), and his current wife, Ryan Hawke, share striking similarities. Both are tall and blonde, giving them a somewhat uncanny resemblance to each other.

5. Ryan Reynolds

, © WENN Rights Ltd / Alamy Stock Photo ANGELA WEISS / AFP / East News

Ryan Reynolds, known for his past relationship with Scarlett Johansson and his current marriage to Blake Lively, seems to have a preference for fair-haired blondes with figures reminiscent of Marilyn Monroe’s.

6. Gigi Hadid

KCS / UK-team / East News , Gregorio T. Binuya / Everett Collection / East News

Gigi Hadid, the supermodel, seems to have a preference for pop singers with dark hair and dark eyes. After her relationship with Joe Jonas (on the right), she began dating Zayn Malik (on the left), who also fits this description.

7. Leonardo DiCaprio

AP Photo / Chris Pizzello / ASSOCIATED PRESS / East News , Evan Agostini / Invision / AP / East News , Rich Fury / Invision / AP / East News , Laurent VU / SIPA / SIPA / East News

Did you know that Gisele Bündchen, Amber Valletta, Toni Garrn, and Erin Heatherton all have a lot in common? They’re all models with blonde hair, and they’ve all been with Leonardo DiCaprio at some point.

8. Taylor Swift

Chris Pizzello / Invision / East News , Vianney Le Caer / Invision / East News , Evan Agostini / Invision / AP / East News , AUG / face to face / FaceToFace / REPORTER / East News

Have you ever noticed a trend in Taylor Swift’s past relationships? All of her exes seem to have one thing in common: they all have brown hair that’s styled in a relaxed, tousled way. Whether it’s a musician like Harry Styles, an actor like Jake Gyllenhaal, or even someone from a well-known family like Conor Kennedy, they all sport that casual, windswept hairstyle that’s hard to resist.

9. George Clooney

SamPayne@Broadimage / Broad Image / East News , Dee Cercone / Everett Collection / East News , Fati Sadou / ABACAPRESS.COM / Abaca / East News

Amal Clooney is the one who finally convinced George Clooney, who was famously a bachelor for a long time, to tie the knot. But his previous girlfriends, like Stacy Keibler and Elisabetta Canalis, also have their own unique charm. They might even remind you a bit of Amal in some ways.

10. Nicole Kidman

AF Archive / Graham Whitby Boot / Mary Evans Picture Library / East News , Evan Agostini / Invision / AP / East News

Nicole Kidman has been married twice, and if you look at her husbands, they both share a couple of things in common. First, they both have striking blue eyes, just like hers. And second, they’re both shorter than her. You can see it clearly when she stands next to them.

11. Katy Perry

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are engaged and loving life as parents to their daughter. But here’s something interesting: if you look at Katy’s ex-boyfriend John Mayer, you might notice a pattern in her romantic choices.

12. Emma Stone

Joel Ryan/Invision/AP/East News , White Label/East News

Did you know about Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield? They used to be a super popular couple in Hollywood. Emma is married to Dave McCary now, and here’s the interesting part: Dave kinda looks a bit like Andrew, especially in how he dresses.

13. Adam Levine

MCMULLAN CO / SIPA / EAST NEWS , Evan Agostini / Invision / East News

Adam Levine from Maroon 5, who’s also been a coach on The Voice, really seems to like supermodels, especially the ones from Victoria’s Secret. His wife, Behati Prinsloo (on the right), and his ex-girlfriend, Anne V, look pretty similar.

14. Lili Reinhart

Last year, Lili Reinhart announced that she was dating the actor Jack Martin. Some eagle-eyed fans noticed that Jack looked a lot like Lili’s ex-boyfriend, Cole Sprouse. Before they even confirmed their relationship, Jack did a funny skit pretending to be the “third Sprouse brother” in a parody of Cole’s interview.

15. Khloé Kardashian

, © khloekardashian / Instagram AXELLE / BAUER-GRIFFIN.COM / Bauer Griffin / East News

Khloé Kardashian’s ex-husband, Lamar Odom (on the left), and her former boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, have some things in common. They’re both tall and athletic. Kardashian once mentioned that she has a preference, saying, “I have a type. I’ve never been with anybody but a black man.”

16. Jennifer Lawrence

Gaz Shirley, PacificCoastNews.com / EAST NEWS , PHOTOlink / Courtesy Everett Collection / East News

Jennifer Lawrence has had some romantic relationships with actors who share a similar look. Her ex, Nicholas Hoult, is tall and has captivating ice-blue eyes. After they broke up, she dated Chris Martin, the lead singer of Coldplay, who also has striking blue eyes.

17. Charlie Sheen

Mary Evans / Allstar / Graham Whitby Boot / Mary Evans Picture Library / East News , Hutchins / face to face / Reporter / East News

Charlie Sheen, the actor from Two and a Half Men, has been married to two women who share some similarities. His ex-wife Denise Richards (on the left) and his other former wife Brooke Mueller both have blonde hair and a model-like appearance.

18. Ellen DeGeneres

Mary Evans / AF Archive / Graham Whitby Boot. / Mary Evans Picture Library / East News , John Shearer / Invision / AP / East News

Did you know that Anne Heche, who used to be Ellen DeGeneres’s partner, kinda looks like Ellen’s current wife, Portia de Rossi? They’re both blonde with blue eyes and if you look at them at the same time, you might notice the similarity.

It’s exciting to see our favorite celebrities finding love, starting families, and having kids. And even when they’re pregnant, some famous moms still choose to rock the red carpet in amazing outfits instead of staying home, despite what some people might say.