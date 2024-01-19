13 Celebrities Who Prove Pregnancy Can’t Stop You From Being Stylish

Some expecting mothers opt for loose, comfortable attire, concealing their growing bellies, while others embrace the glamour and showcase their new bodies. Celebrities like Rihanna, Jennifer Lawrence, and Suki Waterhouse, among others, have set examples with their dazzling pregnancy outfits, embracing style without resorting to baggy clothing.

1. Anne Hathaway showcased her belly, donning a tiered blouse paired elegantly with classic pants.

ANGELA WEISS / AFP / East News , ANGELA WEISS / AFP / East News

2. Caroline Jones looked stunning in a sparkling dress, paired with a gorgeous set of heels.

Evan Agostini / Invision / AP / East News

3. Ashley Graham confidently rocked a bold red dress, embracing her pregnancy with style and glamour.

Nancy Rivera / Bauergriffin.com / MEGA / Mega Agency / East News

4. Ciara opted for a daring look by choosing a see-through dress adorned with crystals.

Jeffrey Mayer / Broadimage / Broad Image / East News

5. Suki Waterhouse wore a beautiful red dress that allowed a side view of her belly.

FREDERIC J. BROWN / AFP / East News , FREDERIC J. BROWN / AFP / East News

6. Kim Kardashian confidently embraced her silhouette by donning a figure-hugging white dress.

Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP / East News , Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP / East News

7. Jessie J radiantly flaunted her pregnancy in a vibrant red ensemble, complemented by a stunning coat.

Stringer / Anadolu Agency / ABACAPRESS.COM / AA / ABACA / Abaca / East News

8. Rihanna chose a shredded top paired with matching shredded pants adorned with sequins.

Mega Agency / East News , Mega Agency / East News

9. Kaya Scodelario embraced her pregnancy by incorporating voluminous ruffles into her outfit.

Sebastien Courdji / KCS / East News

10. Jennifer Lawrence confidently wore a tight dress adorned with polka dots.

ZapatA / MEGA / Mega Agency / East News , RCF / MEGA / Mega Agency / East News

11. Beyoncé’s dress featured a golden arrow that strategically drew attention to her baby bump.

Dennis Van Tine / starmaxinc.com / STARMAX / East News

12. Kerry Washington exuded elegance in a cutout maternity dress that beautifully showcased her baby bump.

Phil McCarten / Invision / AP / East News , PictureGroup / Sipa USA / East News

13. Olivia Wilde radiated glamour in a lace black dress gracefully showcasing her pregnancy.

Andy Kropa / Invision / AP / East News

Pregnancy can be a touchy subject, especially since society tends to criticize women’s bodies during and after childbirth. However, one courageous woman made a bold move to reveal the reality of a postpartum body to the world.

Preview photo credit FREDERIC J. BROWN / AFP / East News