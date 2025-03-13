12 Hottest Female Celebrities Over 60 Who Continue to Dazzle the World

With 21 Academy Award nominations, Meryl Streep is Hollywood royalty. At 75, she remains a powerhouse performer, starring in Only Murders in the Building and continuing to captivate audiences worldwide.

Known for her elegance and versatility, Streep believes in aging naturally, embracing her wrinkles, and refusing to undergo cosmetic surgery. She continues to set an example for women aging gracefully in Hollywood.

💡 Her secret: "You have to embrace getting older. Life is precious, and when you’ve lost a lot of people, you realize each day is a gift."