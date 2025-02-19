Victoria’s Secret Top Model Moves Everyone Showing Her Scar and Shaved Head at a Festival
Italian supermodel Bianca Balti stole the show at the Sanremo 2025 Music Festival amidst her battle with stage 3C ovarian cancer. Co-hosting the event, Balti chose to forgo wigs, embracing her shaved head and proudly showcasing the scars.
Balti's journey took a challenging turn in September 2024. She shared on Instagram: "Last Sunday, I checked myself into the ER to find out that my lower abdominal pain was stage 3C ovarian cancer." Despite the diagnosis, she remains optimistic, stating, "It's been a week full of fear, pain, and tears but mostly love, hope, laughter, and strength."
At Sanremo, Balti's fashion choices were both bold and symbolic. One standout ensemble was a shimmering silver Roberto Cavalli gown featuring a cut-out that revealed her surgical scars. This deliberate choice underscored her message of embracing one's journey and finding beauty amidst adversity.
She also donned a custom powder blue creation by Valentino’s new creative director, Alessandro Michele, a dazzling Armani Privé dress adorned with midnight-blue sequins, and an ethereal sheer gown from Fendi Couture.
At the pre-festival press conference, Balti expressed her intent: "I'm not coming to be a cancer patient. I don't want to talk about the pain. I could have been lying in bed feeling sorry for myself, but instead, I want to be a celebration of life tonight."
Following her diagnosis, Balti reflected on her journey with a powerful perspective, stating, “Life happens, give it a reason.” She went on to express how her experience had reshaped her outlook, adding, “So far, cancer has given me a chance to find beauty through life’s hurdles.”
Balti's courageous appearance at Sanremo serves as a beacon of hope and strength, inspiring many to embrace their authentic selves and find beauty in life's challenges.
