18 People Who Turned Ordinary Fabric Into Something Truly Extraordinary

The heroines of this article make unique luxurious outfits and even lingerie with their own hands, using not only regular fabric but sometimes even old bedsheets or tablecloths. We put together 18 impressive masterpieces that were created by talented artisans.

I made my own wedding dress. When I got engaged, I already knew I couldn’t miss the opportunity to create something completely ridiculous. You know, something in the style of an elegant clown.

It’s just amazing! Unusual and funny! Looks like it cost a fortune from a designer boutique! © thebedsheetghost / Reddit

It used to be an old sheet. Now it’s my favorite dress.

I sewed vintage-style lingerie. It’s much more comfortable than I expected.

I started sewing maybe 6 or 7 weeks ago with no prior experience near a machine.

So it’s definitely safe to say I’m more than pleased with how it turned out! Sewing took about a week and a half of time, maybe 12 gallons of tears, 3 loop turners (I found a way to break them I guess), and 12 yards of fabric.

I made a maternity dress for the first time, and I’m so thrilled! I know it will get shorter as my belly grows. But right now, it’s the most comfortable dress I have.

It’s so cute! You can easily wear it even after pregnancy. © RiotMcQueen / Reddit

I love my new jacket! I’m pleasantly surprised at how well the corduroy protects against both wind and cold.

A dress from a second-hand bedsheet

Sewed my top, skirt, and shawl for a wedding where the dress code was formal Indian attire preferred or Western evening/cocktail.

I started sewing less than a year ago. Here’s the top I created.

It was always my dream to create and hand sew my own wedding dress for that personal, sentimental, one of a kind touch.

Had so many doubts and struggles through the entire process, but I’m so glad I didn’t give up, and it came out exactly as I had hoped.

A loose-cut floral dress I made a few weeks ago.

A long time ago, I bought a very cheap blanket and hardly used it because it was thin and a little scratchy.

But I liked how it looked, so I planned to sew a jacket from it someday. And finally, that day has come!

But I liked how it looked, so I planned to sew a jacket from it someday. And finally, that day has come!

I sewed granny panties. It’s the most comfortable thing I’ve ever worn!

These look amazing! I would be wearing them on the outside! © Peisipei / Reddit

I finally finished sewing my cloak and I’m very proud of it, considering that lately I haven’t been spending much time at the machine.

Pencil skirt and matching top

Sewed lingerie for my boyfriend and me for our anniversary. He’s from Korea, and it’s trendy there.

This is such a cute idea! I want to do this too for my boyfriend and me. Love the fabric as well! © IYeetToFeelGood / Reddit

Lace-up back dress but make it comfortable. Main fabric — acrylic blend. Sleeves are black chiffon.

I made a perfect rustling skirt.