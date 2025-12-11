18 People Who Turned Ordinary Fabric Into Something Truly Extraordinary
Curiosities
day ago
I made my own wedding dress. When I got engaged, I already knew I couldn’t miss the opportunity to create something completely ridiculous. You know, something in the style of an elegant clown.
- It’s just amazing! Unusual and funny! Looks like it cost a fortune from a designer boutique! © thebedsheetghost / Reddit
It used to be an old sheet. Now it’s my favorite dress.
I sewed vintage-style lingerie. It’s much more comfortable than I expected.
I started sewing maybe 6 or 7 weeks ago with no prior experience near a machine.
So it’s definitely safe to say I’m more than pleased with how it turned out! Sewing took about a week and a half of time, maybe 12 gallons of tears, 3 loop turners (I found a way to break them I guess), and 12 yards of fabric.
I made a maternity dress for the first time, and I’m so thrilled! I know it will get shorter as my belly grows. But right now, it’s the most comfortable dress I have.
- It’s so cute! You can easily wear it even after pregnancy. © RiotMcQueen / Reddit
I love my new jacket! I’m pleasantly surprised at how well the corduroy protects against both wind and cold.
A dress from a second-hand bedsheet
Sewed my top, skirt, and shawl for a wedding where the dress code was formal Indian attire preferred or Western evening/cocktail.
I started sewing less than a year ago. Here’s the top I created.
It was always my dream to create and hand sew my own wedding dress for that personal, sentimental, one of a kind touch.
Had so many doubts and struggles through the entire process, but I’m so glad I didn’t give up, and it came out exactly as I had hoped.
A loose-cut floral dress I made a few weeks ago.
A long time ago, I bought a very cheap blanket and hardly used it because it was thin and a little scratchy.
Except for the plaid squares, it looks like the old NAVY blankets that my father brought home from the ships he was on. They were thin and scratchy too. Really good looking jacket.
-
-
Reply
But I liked how it looked, so I planned to sew a jacket from it someday. And finally, that day has come!
I sewed granny panties. It’s the most comfortable thing I’ve ever worn!
- These look amazing! I would be wearing them on the outside! © Peisipei / Reddit
I finally finished sewing my cloak and I’m very proud of it, considering that lately I haven’t been spending much time at the machine.
Pencil skirt and matching top
- Fits you perfectly! © Final_Entrance3506 / Reddit
Sewed lingerie for my boyfriend and me for our anniversary. He’s from Korea, and it’s trendy there.
- This is such a cute idea! I want to do this too for my boyfriend and me. Love the fabric as well! © IYeetToFeelGood / Reddit
Lace-up back dress but make it comfortable. Main fabric — acrylic blend. Sleeves are black chiffon.
I made a perfect rustling skirt.
And these talented people brought old items back to life.
Preview photo credit casanochick / Reddit
Comments
Get notifications
Lucky you! This thread is empty,
which means you've got dibs on the first comment.
Go for it!
Related Reads
My Husband Ruined My Dinner With My Daughter, So I Made Sure He Regretted It
Family & kids
3 weeks ago
12 Stories That Prove Kindness Isn’t Weakness, It’s Grit With a Gentle Face
12 Stories That Prove Kindness Is the Armor That Doesn’t Break
I Refused to Let My Daughter Share a Room With My Nephew, It Led to a Disaster
My DIL Charges Me for Toilet Paper When I Babysit—in My Son’s House
13 People Share the Things They’ve Been Hiding From Their Partners for Years
My Boss Humiliated Me in Front of Everyone—But I Quickly Turned the Tables
People
week ago
My Sister Forbade My Wheelchair at Her Wedding—She Wasn’t Ready for My Payback
Family & kids
month ago
14 Stories That Prove Kindness Takes a Moment, but Means the World
Curiosities
month ago
I Refused to Cover My Grandson Tuition—I’m Done Being Humiliated by Him
I Cut Off My Parents After They Tried to Manipulate Me With My Inheritance — and the Truth Came Out
12 Family Secrets That Could Rival Any Hollywood Storyline
Family & kids
month ago