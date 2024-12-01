18 Photos From Different Countries That Offer a Glimpse Into Life Across the World

Sometimes surprising things can hide behind every turn. If you look closely at the world around you, you will definitely find something amazing. Here are a few people who saw something marvelous in things that others find totally ordinary.

“This machine dispenses a short read while you wait for your train in Paris based on how much time you have.”

“We were flying Japan Airlines. Look how they served my kid’s lunch.”

“In Malaysia we have green toast infused with a fragrant leaf called pandan.”

“In Hong Kong, they serve cakes in the shape of Mahjong dice.”

“They have a bench with a USB port at a train station in rural France.”

“Bottle caps in Italy designed to stay attached to bottle”

“A cheese vending machine in a mountain village in Switzerland”

“Found this carrot sharpener on my visit to Norway.”

“In Malaysia, takeaway coffee comes in a bag.”

“Tufted style bench but made of concrete in Buenos Aires”

“The sign in a hotel toilet in Minneapolis”

“Malaysia has subway cars where only women are allowed.”

“Coca Cola in Saudi Arabia”

The top of the can is covered with protective foil to keep it clean for drinking.

“A restaurant in Spain has teddy bears sitting down in every table to make you company.”

“Heraklion airport in Greece has a seed vending machine.”

“Gas Station in Tokyo — fuel pumps from above”

“My hotel room in Cambodia has a ‘No Durian’ sign.”

“We once went to a coffee shop in Antalya and realized that the café was standing on some ruins. We looked down and saw this.”