18 Things That Are So Durable That Even Vampires Would Envy Them

Have it ever happened to you that a new pair of shoes fell apart after just one season of wearing them? You were probably very unhappy about it, to say the least. But we always remember long-lasting things with warmth and say that they are made with heart and soul. The heroes of our article boast of things that they have been using for decades.

And in the bonus section, you’ll see the proof that even a broken object can be given a second life.

«Reusable ear bud. I’ve had it for 3 years. It was an impulse buy. Taken it when backpacking. Great purchase. Would definitely recommend.»

«I just realized that not many people know that you can hand in your Birkenstocks at the official store as often as you want to get them refurbished. I do so every year during winter to get them ready for summer.»

«My son’s teddy bear. And mine. And my dad’s. And his dad’s. Circa 1930s.»

«This brush gets passed from mother to daughter in the third generation of our family and seems to last forever.»

«This vest was made for my father-in-law in 1945 out of a pair of corduroy pants his father wore during the Great Depression (1930s). It’s been a favorite for my kids. The fabric is almost 100 years old.»

«I inherited my great grandmother’s Gillett safety razor.»

«This is my dad’s 1934 Austin 7 which he has owned since 1963 and until last year was his everyday car. He now uses a 1955 Austin A50 but still has the 7.»

«Waring blender my mother-in-law has been using for 60 years.»

«My Grandfather’s old leather bag. The thing drank half a bottle of leather cleaner and another half bottle of conditioner before it looked buttery and slick. It feels and looks almost new. Hopefully, it will serve my family well for another 30 years.»

«My parents have been refilling this bottle of Sunlight dish soap for 25 years.»

«I’ve cooked more than 5,000 breakfasts with this pan.»

«My wife got this radio/alarm clock when she was 14 years old for Christmas. It may not look great, but she uses it every day and it works flawlessly. Oh yeah, my wife is now 48 years old.»

«Been used for every meal for the last 35 years.»

«A glass nail file. I’ve had it for almost a decade and no signs on wear.»

«I painted a pair of ankle booties from blue to cognac. Next is a matching leather coat.»

«This was in my grandparents’ home until I moved it to my house 13 years ago. It is still working and in use.»

«This men’s underwear is a decade old and still beyond any comparison in comfort, support, durability, etc. Worn weekly!»

«My 25-year-old lava lamp»

Bonus: «My wife’s great-aunt gave me an old beat-up cutting board. I returned a few boxes.»