20+ Heartwarming Moments When Pets Stole the Spotlight and Our Hearts

Life with pets is a rollercoaster of emotions: one day you cry with laughter when your cat decides that the empty washing machine is the best place to sleep, and the next, they are comforting you with a look full of love that is worth a thousand words. Their witticisms and antics accompany us day after day, filling us with joy, surprise, and, sometimes, a little bit of despair. Luckily, we live in an age where cameras are always at our fingertips, and we can capture those unique moments that remind us why we can't live without them. And if you love pets as much as we do, this article is for you: we've compiled the most adorable, hilarious, and heartwarming photos that Reddit users have shared. Get ready to laugh, be touched, and, who knows, maybe remember some recent mischief from your furry companion.

1. “Our lil adopted lion, Otis... in the middle of play fighting with his mom”

2. “My partner had no pets when I met him. Now he runs a cat shelter with me ♥️”

3. “Having a moment...”

4. “The best friend I’ve ever had when I was 15, 25 and 30”

5. “The most adorable dog rescued from a freezing lake”

6. “My girl Bella totally in love with my boyfriend of two years”

7. "Bleu has been licking his wounds. He had to be put in a donut."

8. "After 17 years of being a vet, I still get impressed by some of my patients."

9. "I found an old photo of my cat. He's pretty silly."

10. "This old gal is 20, blind, and still bad as ever."

11. "My old guy just turned 9, his name is Rocky."

12. "My boy Buster (4 years old) has completely changed from black to white over the course of the last 2.5 years."

13. "I opened it, and she acted like she owns the place."

14. "My cat turned 19. He loves pancakes."

15. "Adopted this dude a month ago, and he won't stop staring at me."

16. "When we adopted cat, we didn’t expect she will become our third dog (they all love each other)."

17. "My favorite picture of the best friend I’ve ever had."

18. "Our dog has been lying in this circle on our new rug like it's a bed."

19. "Dropped her off at the vet for her checkup. 15 minutes later, they sent us this."

20. "I thought she hated baths. Turns out she just doesn't like her ears getting wet and all she needed was a shower cap."

21. "Every Halloween, my fiancé and I dress up and create a movie-themed poster with our cats."

22. "Favorite pic of Strider (dog) and Smulder (cat) taken the day my daughter came home."

Bonus: because dogs and cats are not the only ones who can take over our hearts... (and our gardens).

"I fed this female box tortoise some raspberries at the beginning of the summer. Now, she follows me all over the garden, and visits me almost daily looking for handouts." @abhitchc / Reddit