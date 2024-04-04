20+ of the Best Drama Movies to Watch in Your Spare Time

Drama movies are a special part of film culture, drawing viewers in with their powerful stories and emotional depth. From timeless classics to modern gems, these films offer a window into real human experiences and thought-provoking themes. Make sure you check out the list Bright Side has put together for you; it features the best drama movies to watch on your next movie night.

1. City of God

City of God is a crime drama film that portrays the rise of organized crime in the favelas (slums) of Rio de Janeiro. The story is centered around two young boys, Rocket and Lil’ Zé, who grow up in the impoverished Cidade de Deus neighborhood. As they navigate the challenges of life in the favela, Rocket dreams of becoming a photographer, while Lil’ Zé becomes increasingly involved in the world of crime, eventually rising to power as a feared gang leader. IMDb Rating: ⭐ 8.6/10

2. A Star Is Born

The turbulent relationship between seasoned musician Jackson Maine and up-and-coming singer-songwriter Ally is the subject of the romantic musical drama A Star is Born. As Jackson struggles in his personal life, he finds Ally performing in a pub and is drawn to her genuineness and skill. With Jackson’s guidance and encouragement, Ally’s career soars as they enter a romantic connection.



But as Ally’s popularity grows, Jackson’s waning notoriety poses a threat to their relationship and puts his own career in jeopardy. Despite their strong bond and shared appreciation, the pair must deal with personal and professional obstacles that can cause heartache and difficult choices. IMDb Rating: ⭐ 7.6/10

3. Children of Men

Children of Men is a dystopian science fiction drama set in a world where humanity faces infertility, leading to societal collapse and widespread despair. The story follows Theo Faron, a disillusioned former activist who is tasked with helping to transport a miraculously pregnant woman, Kee, to safety. As Theo and Kee embark on a dangerous journey through a chaotic and oppressive society, they encounter various obstacles and allies who challenge their beliefs and motivations. IMDb Rating: ⭐ 7.9/10

4. Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind comes next on our list. The plot of this romantic science fiction drama centers on Joel Barish and Clementine Kruczynski, two ex-lovers who, following a traumatic split, decide to have their memories of each other erased. As Joel undergoes the memory erasure process, he experiences a series of bizarre and disjointed flashbacks. These flashbacks lead him to realize how much he truly loves Clementine. Joel desperately tries to hide Clementine in the recesses of his mind, fighting the erasure in a bid to preserve his memories of their time together. IMDb Rating: ⭐ 8.3/10

5. The Dark Knight

Christopher Nolan’s superhero movie The Dark Knight is based on the Batman character from DC Comics. The movie centers on Batman (Christian Bale) and his battle with Heath Ledger’s Joker, a psychotic criminal mastermind wreaking havoc on Gotham City. Batman joins forces with Lieutenant James Gordon and District Attorney Harvey Dent to defeat the Joker as he terrorizes the city with a string of vicious atrocities. Batman is pushed to his limits by the Joker’s erratic and unpredictable personality, which undermines his determination and tests his moral compass. IMDb Rating: ⭐ 9.0/10

6. Lion

Lion is a biographical drama film based on the true story of Saroo Brierley, a young Indian boy who becomes separated from his family and is adopted by an Australian couple. The film follows Saroo’s journey as he grows up in Australia and becomes haunted by memories of his past. With the help of modern technology and 25 years later, Saroo embarks on a quest to find his biological family and unravel the mysteries of his childhood. IMDb Rating: ⭐ 8.0/10

7. Marriage Story

Marriage Story is a drama film that delves into the complexities of divorce and its impact on a couple and their family. The story follows Charlie and Nicole, a married couple going through a contentious divorce, as they navigate the emotional and legal challenges of separating their lives. As Charlie, a successful theater director, and Nicole, an actress, grapple with their conflicting desires and aspirations, their once-loving relationship deteriorates into bitterness and resentment. With the help of their respective lawyers, they engage in a heated legal battle that threatens to tear them apart and alienate them from their young son. IMDb Rating: ⭐7.9 /10

8. Rear Window

The main character of the movie is L.B. «Jeff» Jefferies, a photographer who is confined to his flat since he injured his leg. With nothing better to do, Jeff starts watching his neighbors from his back window and grows more and more certain that one of them has broken the law. With the assistance of his girlfriend Lisa and his nurse Stella, Jeff delves deeper into the mystery as he continues his investigation, risking his own life in the process. IMDb Rating: ⭐8.5 /10

9. Almost Famous

In the coming-of-age movie Almost Famous, William Miller, a young aspirant journalist, is followed on his journey after he is given the chance to write for Rolling Stone Magazine. William travels with the fictional rock group Stillwater and gets a taste of the wild and exciting world of rock & roll in the 1970s. While he navigates the difficulties of puberty and discovers his own voice as a writer, he also builds strong relationships with the band members and learns about the music business. IMDb Rating: ⭐ 7.9/10

10. Arrival

This science fiction film centers around linguist Louise Banks, who is tasked with deciphering the language of mysterious extraterrestrial visitors who have landed on Earth. As humanity grapples with the implications of their arrival, Louise faces the challenge of bridging the communication gap between humans and the aliens. Through her efforts, she begins to unravel the true purpose behind the aliens’ visit, leading to profound discoveries that challenge the very fabric of reality and the nature of time itself. IMDb Rating: ⭐7.9 /10

11. Tyson’s Run

In the touching drama film Tyson’s Run, an autistic adolescent kid named Tyson is the main character. Tyson wants to be a track athlete, despite obstacles and discrimination from others in his neighborhood. In the face of adversity, Tyson chooses to follow his love of running and the encouragement of his devoted coach. IMDb Rating: ⭐ 6.1/10

12. Interstellar

Among the best drama movies to watch is the one and only Interstellar. This film is a gripping science fiction epic set in a near-future Earth facing environmental collapse. The story follows Cooper, a former NASA pilot turned farmer, who is recruited to join a mission through a wormhole near Saturn in search of a new habitable planet for humanity. As Cooper and his team travel through the wormhole, they encounter mind-bending phenomena and face the harsh realities of space travel. Meanwhile, back on Earth, Cooper’s daughter Murph struggles with the passing of time and the hope of reuniting with her father. IMDb Rating: ⭐8.7 /10

13. Billy Elliot

Billy Elliot is a heartwarming tale set in a coal mining town in England during the 1984 miners’ strike. The story centers around 11-year-old Billy Elliot, who discovers a passion for ballet dancing despite his father’s disapproval. Determined to pursue his dream, Billy secretly trains with a local ballet teacher, Mrs. Wilkinson, while facing opposition from his family and community. As Billy navigates the challenges of his conservative upbringing and societal expectations, he learns to embrace his true self and pursue his passion against all odds. Ultimately, Billy’s dedication and talent inspire those around him and lead to a touching triumph of self-expression and acceptance. IMDb Rating: ⭐7.7/10

14. The Big Sick

The Big Sick is a heartwarming romantic comedy based on the real-life courtship between comedian Kumail Nanjiani and his now-wife, Emily V. Gordon. Kumail, a Pakistani-American stand-up comedian, meets Emily, an American graduate student, at one of his shows. Despite their cultural differences, they quickly fall in love. However, their relationship is put to the test when Emily falls ill and is placed in a medically induced coma. As Kumail navigates the complexities of his budding career and his family’s traditional expectations, he forms an unexpected bond with Emily’s parents. IMDb Rating: ⭐ 7.5/10

15. Uncut Gems

Uncut Gems is a tense and gritty crime thriller that follows Howard Ratner, a charismatic and high-stakes New York City jeweler with a serious gambling addiction. Howard’s life spirals out of control as he makes a series of risky bets and deals in a frantic attempt to dig himself out of debt and keep his business afloat. As Howard juggles his failing marriage, strained relationships with his family, and mounting debts, he becomes embroiled in a dangerous game involving a rare black opal and a high-stakes auction. With time running out and pressure mounting from all sides, Howard must navigate a treacherous underworld of crime and deceit while trying to keep his head above water. IMDb Rating: ⭐ 7.4/10

16. Crazy, Stupid, Love.

The plot of Crazy, Stupid, Love. centers on middle-aged Cal Weaver, who is devastated to learn that his wife, Emily, has cheated on him and is filing for divorce. Cal meets gorgeous and successful bachelor Jacob Palmer in his newly single life. Palmer takes him under his wing and teaches him how to be self-assured and appealing to women. While Emily starts to recognize her own love for Cal, Cal finds himself falling for Kate as he tries to move on from his failed marriage. Jacob Palmer, who is now his friend, committed something that will stay with Cal forever and drive him insane. IMDb Rating: ⭐ 7.4/10

17. The Wolf of Wall Street

The narrative of The Wolf of Wall Street centers on Jordan Belfort, a New York stockbroker who amasses enormous wealth by flouting regulations. He begins his career in finance by learning how to make money at a tiny company. After that, he founds his own business, Stratton Oakmont, where he and his partners profit handsomely from dubious transactions. But Belfort finds himself in hot water when the FBI discovers his illicit activity. He continues to pursue wealth and take significant risks in spite of experiencing legal issues and personal disappointments. IMDb Rating: ⭐ 8.2/10

18. The Devil Wears Prada

In the film The Devil Wears Prada, Andrea «Andy» Sachs, a recent college graduate, works as Miranda Priestly’s assistant. Miranda Priestly is the strong editor-in-chief of the esteemed fashion magazine Runway. Andy, who has little interest in fashion, views the position as a springboard for her ideal profession as a writer. But Andy soon finds out that working for Miranda is not an easy feat because of how meticulous, demanding, and unyielding her expectations are. Andy finds it difficult to meet Miranda’s expectations while navigating the harsh and competitive world of fashion journalism. Andy starts to lose sight of who she is and what she stands for as she works through the difficulties of her career and is more and more frustrated with the flimsiness of fashion. Ultimately, Andy must decide what she is willing to sacrifice in pursuit of success and whether the high-pressure world of fashion is worth it. IMDb Rating: ⭐ 6.9/10

19. The Voyeurs

The Voyeurs is a psychological thriller that follows a young couple, Pippa and Thomas, who move into a new apartment with a perfect view of their neighbors’ lives. Obsessed with watching their neighbors through the window, they become increasingly entangled in their voyeuristic activities. As they witness intimate moments and dark secrets unfold, Pippa and Thomas find themselves drawn deeper into the lives of their neighbors, blurring the lines between fantasy and reality. But when their curiosity leads to dangerous consequences, they must confront the consequences of their actions and the true nature of their own desires. IMDb Rating: ⭐ 6.1/10

20. The Departed

The Departed is a thrilling criminal thriller set in Boston, where the Massachusetts State Police Department has been infiltrated by organized crime. The plot focuses around two individuals on opposing sides of the law: Colin Sullivan, a rookie officer who rapidly climbs through the ranks of the police force, and Billy Costigan, a cop who goes undercover to infiltrate the mafia. As both men try to find the mole in their own groups, they become engaged in a hazardous game of cat and mouse. As tensions rise and betrayals deepen, Colin and Billy must race against the clock to outsmart one other and safeguard their true identities. As the stakes grow, loyalties are strained, and the line between good and wrong becomes increasingly blurred, leading to a shocking and explosive climax. IMDb Rating: ⭐ 8.5/10

21. The Shawshank Redemption

We have The Shawshank Redemption to round out our list of the best drama movies to watch. The narrative of Andy Dufresne, a banker who was wrongfully given a life sentence at Shawshank State Penitentiary, is told in this movie. He makes friends with Red, a fellow prisoner who is well-known for his ingenuity, there. Andy maintains optimism in the face of difficulties and abuse from the warden and other inmates. He makes advantage of his financial expertise to upgrade the prison library before hatching a risky escape strategy. IMDb Rating: ⭐ 9.3/10