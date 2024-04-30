“Too Skinny,” Jennifer Lopez’s Latest Video Worries Her Fans
Jennifer Lopez had Instagram on fire, showing off her curves in a killer dress and owning the camera like a boss. Fans love her vibe, but there was a buzz about something in her look that’s got people a bit worried.
Jennifer Lopez, 54, hit up Instagram on with a killer vibe, rocking a beige vegan leather dress from Naked Wardrobe worth $138. She captioned the Reel with “Mom’s Night Out” and jammed to “Young Miko: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 58.”
Strutting and spinning in the dress, J. Lo made sure to show off every angle, from her sassy slingback shoes to her blingy accessories. She even grabbed one of her Hermès Birkin bags for that extra glam touch.
In the background, someone, maybe Ben Affleck, asked where she was off to. With a smirk, she said, “Out,” flaunting her bombshell waves and bronzed makeup.
While J. Lo was slaying her look for the night, fans couldn’t stop showering the star with praise for her flawless appearance. One fan cheered, “You’re stunning, mama! Enjoy your night!” Another simply exclaimed, “Wow, J. Lo, you’re killing it! Total queen vibes!” And a third chimed in, “Looking amazing! Your shape is on fire!”
However, some eagle-eyed fans went beyond the praise and spotted something that raised worries among them. Some expressed concern and curiosity about her noticeably slimmer figure. “You look really skinny here. Are you losing weight???” one netizen asked. Another questioned, “What happened to Jenny’s Block?”
One critic even speculated that Lopez might have used weight-loss drugs, commenting, “Ozempic?”
More skeptics chimed in, wondering about the sudden change in Lopez’s physique. “Why is she so skinny???” one user questioned, while another added, “How did she lose weight so quickly?”
Jennifer looks amazing in any outfit, especially considering her age. But, she puts in a lot of hard work to get that body.