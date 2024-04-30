“Too Skinny,” Jennifer Lopez’s Latest Video Worries Her Fans

Jennifer Lopez had Instagram on fire, showing off her curves in a killer dress and owning the camera like a boss. Fans love her vibe, but there was a buzz about something in her look that’s got people a bit worried.

Jennifer Lopez, 54, hit up Instagram on with a killer vibe, rocking a beige vegan leather dress from Naked Wardrobe worth $138. She captioned the Reel with “Mom’s Night Out” and jammed to “Young Miko: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 58.”

Strutting and spinning in the dress, J. Lo made sure to show off every angle, from her sassy slingback shoes to her blingy accessories. She even grabbed one of her Hermès Birkin bags for that extra glam touch.

In the background, someone, maybe Ben Affleck, asked where she was off to. With a smirk, she said, “Out,” flaunting her bombshell waves and bronzed makeup.