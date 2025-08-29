20+ Photos That Prove Our Ancestors Knew How to Have Some Fun

Sometimes it seems that there are only serious faces and stern looks waiting for us in old family albums. But if you take a closer look, you may find a whole world behind these photos, where our grandparents were partying harder than we are now. These photos are the best proof that you don’t need the Internet or a smartphone to have real fun.
“Granny worked in a bank in the 80s. Look who was invited to her boss’s birthday party.”
“My parents’ wedding, 1988”
“My family has always been fun, circa 1910.”
“Found this photo strip of my late aunt’s parents while cleaning out her old storage unit.”
“My mom on her wedding day, 1980s”
“1983: Quit my job, the department threw a farewell bash at a bar, the boss took me into the old-school photo booth for a quick photo. Still have the photo strip.”
“My dad circa 1975 — his job was fun.”
“My grandparents in 1961”
“I purchased a photo album at an antique store and these are some of my favorites.”
“Most of the ones with writing are from 1916-1919. I don’t know who they are, but they seemed like so much fun!”
“A photo from my great-great-grandmother’s album. Somewhere between 1920 and 1925”
“How my grandparents’ love story began”
“My marvelous granny in the 1960s”
“My mom on Halloween, 1972. She was 2 and a half.”
“So awesome, the mask and the ‘Don’t be a gloop!’ bag remain my favorites.”
“My mom as a teenager with a moose calf in Alaska, 1952”
“Me and my beautiful bride on our wedding day, May 1974”
“Dad and Simon the cat. 1980s.”
“My dad going to his prom, circa 1970”
Found a roll of film at a flea market.
Find someone who will look at you like that and no other way.
“1979, my middle school bus driver was the coolest.”
“Me in the 90s. Why did my parents have to do me this way?”
