20 Photos That Reveal the Hidden Side of Everyday Things

Have you ever wondered what is inside the objects you use or see every day? Although we are used to them, their interior hides structures and designs that are very difficult to imagine if we only see them from the outside. The truth is that every object has a “structure” that goes unnoticed and yet is its essence. Here are images that reveal a completely new perspective on the everyday things: get ready to see the world from the inside!
2. “The inside of an air mattress”
3. This is what the inside of a sewing machine looks like.
4. “What the inside of a bowling ball looks like.”
5. “My daughter asked if we could take apart one of her used insulin pumps so she could see inside it.”
6. Cactus cut in the middle
7. “I opened up my daily inhaler to see what was inside.”
9. “The inside of a pine cone”
10. “The inside of a tennis ball looks delicious.”
11. “This natural heptagram in an amethyst geode found in Mexico”
12. A coconut inside (looks appetizing, right?)
13. It looks like the gates of hell, but no, it’s just the inside of a toaster.
14. “The inside of a Japanese subway ticket machine”
15. It looks like a beehive, but this is actually what the inside of an Ikea desk looks like.
16. “This is what the inside of a Rubik’s cube looks like after a kid destroys it.”
17. “Chocolate-covered strawberry without the strawberry, inside view”
18. “An infrared camera shows the variance in blood flow to each of my toes.”
20. “The inside of this guitar looks like a really fancy apartment.”
The inside of the guitar really looks amazing. What did you imagine it to be? Tell us in the comments.