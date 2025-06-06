20 Side by Side Images That Reveal What 19th Century Women Actually Looked Like

As we scroll through our social media feeds, we come across hundreds of photos edited with photo editors. However, people have always tried to enhance their images. In the past, though, retouching was done by portrait painters. Here is a comparison of paintings and photographs featuring famous women of the 19th century.
1. Caroline Augusta of Bavaria, Empress of Austria.
2. Marietta Alboni, Italian opera singer.
3. Victoria of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Empress of Germany.
4. Louise of the Netherlands, the wife of Charles XV of Sweden, Queen of Sweden and Norway.
5. Carolina Coronado, Spanish writer.
6. Ada Lovelace, Countess of Lovelace, English mathematician and writer.
7. Amalia of Oldenburg, Queen of Greece.
8. Lillie Langtry, British socialite, stage actress, and producer.
9. Marie of Prussia, Queen of Bavaria.
10. Princess Louise, Duchess of Argyll.
11. Princess Mary Adelaide of Cambridge, the granddaughter of King George III.
12. Princess Marie Isabelle of Orléans, Infanta of Spain.
13. Isabella II, Queen of Spain.
14. Louise Rasmussen, the Danish ballet dancer and wife of King Frederick VII of Denmark.
15. Adelina Patti, opera singer.
16. Maria Christina of the Two Sicilies, the queen consort and wife of King Ferdinand VII of Spain.
17. Elizabeth Garrett Anderson, the first English woman physician and surgeon.
18. Princess Marie of Nassau, mother of the first Queen Elisabeth of Romania.
19. Teresa Cristina of the Two Sicilies, Empress of Brazil.
20. Elisabeth of Bavaria (Sissi), Empress of Austria.
