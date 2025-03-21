21 Times Bangs Worked Better Than Any Plastic Surgery

Curiosities
6 hours ago

Not everyone is ready for a dramatic style change. For some, even considering a new hair color can take years. However, a small adjustment—like cutting bangs—can completely transform your look. And if the experiment doesn’t go as planned, you can always pin them back or simply let them grow out.

1. Before VS After

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11. Before VS After

12.

13.

14.

“I should’ve done it a long time ago!”

15.

16.

17.

18.

19.

“Voila! I’m in love with my new style.”

20.

21.

A simple snip can redefine your entire look. If you’ve ever wondered about a dramatic change, maybe bangs are the secret you’ve been looking for!

10 Trendy Hairdos to Refresh Your Style

Preview photo credit trynabefemmesquad / reddit

Comments

Get notifications
Lucky you! This thread is empty,
which means you've got dibs on the first comment.
Go for it!

Related Reads