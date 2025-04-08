22 People Having Such a Terrible Day, They'd Pay for a Time Machine

Scientist Stephen Hawking once conducted a unique experiment—he threw a party but sent the invitations after it had already happened. His goal? To prove that time travel is impossible, and no one showed up to prove him wrong.
NASA, however, disagrees, confirming that time travel is possible—just not like in the movies. That’s good news for the following people, who would love a chance to redo their terrible day.
1. “I think my husband was tired this morning because that is dog food and not coffee beans.”
2. “Tried a foot peel a few days ago and worked in sweaty shoes all day today! The black things are lint from my socks.”
3. "Someone is gonna have a bad day."
4. "My foot after wearing a wet boot with a hole in it for 10 hours"
5. “When you just want to dry your hands and this is the result.”
6. "A buddy of mine seemed to think stick sun screen was a good idea."
7. "Got my license in the mail today."
8. "I was sitting on the lid of my toilet waiting for my bath to fill, scrolling on my phone when the lid shattered and I threw my phone in the bath."
9. "My BBQ food truck burned down last month."
10. “You know you’re having a bad day when the spare toilet paper rolls out.”
11. "Lent a car to my brother for the day, and as a thank you, he filled up my car with the wrong fuel."
12. "Went to use the bathroom at a friend’s house — nearly had a heart attack."
13. "I dropped my phone and now all my photos are blue-ish."
14. "I asked my wife to tidy up my neck with the clippers. Yes, we are still married."
15. "What they call a 'cheese' burger"
16. "Got stung in the eye at 2 a.m. while asleep by probably one of the last wasps of the season."
17. "I dropped the tuna can in the sink."
18. "Must have dropped my keys after I locked my car. I came back to this."
19. "In a boot with a broken foot on day 7 of 24 of my dream tour of the UK"
20. "Oops, there's a pothole there."
21. "I guess no pizza for me tonight."
22. "I forgot to put sunscreen on my feet."