25 Celebrities Who Proved They Can Rock Runway Outfits Better Than Any Model

While the modeling industry gradually embraces inclusivity, numerous fashion designers continue to favor a specific model archetype for showcasing their creations. These models typically exhibit tall and slender physiques, walking the runway with stoic facial expressions to ensure the audience’s focus remains on the outfits. In contrast, celebrities on the red carpet frequently showcase radiant smiles and may even request modifications to runway dresses.

1. Zuhair Murad / Heidi Klum

Genin Nicolas/ABACA/Abaca/East News , x/Zeppelin Photo/East News

Heidi Klum stole the spotlight as she graced the Cannes Film Festival red carpet, adorned in a radiant yellow Zuhair Murad Couture gown. The dress boasted a distinctive crossed neckline and a bold cut-out in the bust, capturing everyone’s attention.

2. Schiaparelli / Sienna Miller

www.fashionpps.com / Avalon/Photoshot/East News , Vianney Le Caer/Invision/East News

Sienna Miller turned heads in a captivating outfit, donning an extra-voluminous skirt, a low-cut satin shirt, black stockings, and high heels. Her look exuded effortless fabulousness, definitively proving that pregnant women can also rock risky outfits.

3. Rahul Mishra / Selena Gomez

, © erinwalshstyle / Instagram Pixelformula / Sipa/SIPA/Sipa Press Russia/East News

Selena Gomez added a subtle touch to this beautiful floral outfit. Instead of opting for glamorous sequined leggings like the model, Selena chose to wear only the beautiful purple petal outfit as a dress.

4. Collina Strada / Zendaya

Zendaya, renowned for her consistently flawless looks, rocks the unique outfit even better than the model.

5. Christian Dior / Jennifer Lawrence

East News , Los Angeles Times / Polaris / East News

The actress is fashion-savvy (or credit goes to her stylist). Tweaking the bra and adding a belt elevated the dress, giving it a more glamorous appearance.

6. Ralph & Russo / Penélope Cruz

© ralphandrusso , James Shaw / Photoshot / East News James Shaw / Photoshot / East News

Penélope Cruz stands out among celebrities, never having any fashion fails in her past. This bold dress looks as stunning on her as on the model.

7. Christian Dior / Jennifer Lawrence

Marcio Madeira / News Pictures / EAST NEWS , DOUG PETERS / STARMAX / SIPA / EAST NEWS

The iconic dress the actress wore when she won the “Oscar” and took a tumble on the stairs seems less impressive on the model. Fortunately, Jennifer opted not to wear that particular headpiece.

8. Thierry Mugler / Kim Kardashian

BOISIERE / SIPA/EAST NEWS , Spaulding / McMullan / Sipa Press / East News

This socialite, renowned for her exceptional figure, rocks the flirty neckline better than the slender model.

9. Christian Dior / Rihanna

The extravagant coat acquired a new and more appealing appearance on the singer.

10. Giambattista Valli / Rihanna

GOL / Capital Pictures / EAST NEWS , AFP / EAST NEWS

The renowned Rihanna dress is barely recognizable on the model. In your opinion, who wears it better?

11. Ralph & Russo / Jennifer Lopez

© ralphandrusso , Invision / Invision / East News Invision / Invision / East News

J.Lo, known for her fabulous style, defies the model-like slimness stereotype. Her dress perfectly shows how outfits don’t always shine brighter on models.

12. Gucci / Salma Hayek

Sipa Press Pixelformula / SIPA / EAST NEWS , PacificCoastNews / EAST NEWS

This confident Mexican woman embraces her curves and doesn’t conform to a skinny body ideal. Proud of her feminine figure, she confidently selects dresses in various styles, unapologetically donning outfits originally showcased on slender models on the runway.

13. Zuhair Murad / Chrissy Teigen

PIXELFORMULA / SIPA / SIPA / EAST NEWS , JC Olivera / Sipa USA / East News

Chrissy has been a champion of body-positive trends in Hollywood, and her impact is evident— take a look at how stunning this snow-white dress appears on her.

14. Jean Paul Gaultier / Kim Kardashian

LaurentVu / SIPA / EAST NEWS , Adam Orchon / Sipa USA / East News

The golden gown takes on a more alluring quality when worn by Kim. Appreciating how clothing looks on curvy women often adds a unique and captivating dimension to fashion.

15. Marques Almeida / Rihanna

This singer is celebrated for her penchant for bold fashion, and it’s perhaps why even the most initially awkward-looking outfits appear stylish and natural on Rihanna. As for the fur coat, personal style preferences vary, but Rihanna certainly knows how to make a statement with her fashion choices.

16. Julien Macdonald / Krysten Ritter

picture alliance / Ik Aldama / EAST NEWS , 0000554 / Reporter

Despite the actress’s measurements aligning closely with a model’s, this dress, paired with scarlet lipstick and classic shoes, still exudes a distinct charm on her.

17. Zuhair Murad / Catherine Zeta-Jones

picture alliance / Ik Aldama / EAST NEWS , Gilbert Flores / Broadimage / Broad Image / East News

Proud of her feminine figure, the actress, even at 50, confidently opts for open dresses that flatter her more than the original models.

18. Zuhair Murad / Nicole Kidman

Hahn Lionel / ABACA / EAST NEWS , AFP / EAST NEWS

With her tall and model-like measurements, Nicole accentuates the dress even more, and her waist appears thinner than the model’s. In your opinion, who wears this lovely dress better?

19. Marc Jacobs / Rita Ora

Pixelformula / SIPA / Sipa Press Russia / East News , Janet Gough / AFF-USA.COM / MEGA / Mega Agency / East News

The singer has a penchant for vibrant and unpredictable outfits, and even with these feathers, she manages to exude a unique and chic charm.

20. Oscar de la Renta / Margot Robbie

Jonas Gustavsson / Sipa USA / East News , Can Nguyen / Capital Pictures / Capital Pictures Russia / East News

This beautiful actress transformed an unassuming dress into an absolute sensation.

21. Balmain / Katy Perry

Pixelformula / SIPA / Sipa Press Russia / East News , Invision / Invision / East News

The actress and singer have a fondness for unique and even unconventional outfits. However, who would have imagined this seemingly ridiculous dress would make such a stunning statement on the red carpet?

22. Balmain / Beyoncé

Pixelformula/SIPA/Sipa Press Russia/East News , Instagram / Sipa USA / East News

Beyoncé exudes complete confidence in her allure and fearlessly selects the most creative and daring outfits.

23. Chanel / Margot Robbie

Marechal Aurore / ABACA / Abaca / East News , Invision / Invision / East News

Margot displays impeccable taste in opting for bold and striking outfits.

24. Alexandre Vauthier / Lucy Liu

Lucy Liu effortlessly carries off the stylish look of this intriguing dress with a barrel-like skirt. The actress’s touch has moderated the length, adding even more charm to the outfit.

25. Balmain / Beyoncé

Piero Biasion / Xinhua News / East News , Wiese / face to face / FaceToFace / REPORTER

Despite the singer’s figure differing from traditional model measurements, it’s hard for anyone to argue that these dresses don’t look equally stunning, if not better, on her.

In summary, while the modeling industry is becoming more inclusive, some designers still prefer tall, slender models with neutral expressions on the runway. In contrast, celebrities on the red carpet often showcase vibrant smiles and may request alterations to runway dresses.