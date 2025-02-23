4 Signs of Asthma You Might Not Realize You Have

Asthma symptoms can be different for everyone. Some people have occasional flare-ups, while others experience symptoms only in certain situations, like during exercise, or deal with them all the time.

Common signs of asthma include shortness of breath, chest tightness or pain, and wheezing—especially when exhaling, which is common in children. It can also cause trouble sleeping due to coughing or wheezing, and symptoms may get worse with colds or the flu.