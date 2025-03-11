4 Subtle Changes on Your Face That May Indicate Health Issues
Your face isn’t just for showing emotions, as it can also reveal clues about your health. Changes in your skin, eyes, or facial features might be signs of underlying health issues. Noticing these changes early can help with faster diagnosis and treatment.
CONTENT IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY AND IS NOT INTENDED AS A SUBSTITUTE OF MEDICAL ADVICE. SEEK GUIDANCE OF YOUR DOCTOR REGARDING YOUR HEALTH AND MEDICAL CONDITIONS.
Eyebrow thinning
Eyebrow thinning happens when the hair follicles don’t get enough hormones to grow properly. If the body produces fewer hormones, the eyebrows may start to thin. One common cause is an underactive thyroid (hypothyroidism), which can make the ends of the eyebrows thinner over time.
Skin conditions like eczema or dermatitis can also lead to thinning eyebrows. These conditions cause inflammation, which can affect hair growth. When the skin is irritated or inflamed, the hair follicles may struggle to produce new hairs, leading to patchy or sparse eyebrows.
Puffy eyes
Puffy eyes are usually caused by eye allergies or an upper respiratory infection, which can lead to swelling and inflammation. Eating too much salt can also cause fluid retention, making the area around the eyes appear swollen.
In some cases, puffy eyes may be a sign of a more serious condition like Graves’ disease, which is caused by an overactive thyroid. When the thyroid produces too much hormone, fat and other substances can build up around the eyes, leading to puffiness and swelling. It's important to visit a doctor if you're concerned.
Melasma
Melasma is a skin condition that causes dark patches to appear on the face, usually on the cheeks, forehead, nose, chin, or above the upper lip. It is more common in women, especially during pregnancy or while taking birth control pills. Hormonal changes and stress can trigger melasma, but in many cases, it fades after pregnancy or stopping hormone treatments.
Although melasma isn’t harmful, it can make some people feel self-conscious. Treatments are available, and a dermatologist can help find the best way to manage it. With the right care, the dark patches can fade over time.
Milia
Milia are small, white or yellowish bumps that often appear on the skin, especially around the eyes, cheeks, and forehead. They form when keratin, a skin protein, gets trapped under the surface. Unlike acne, milia aren’t caused by clogged pores or bacteria. They can develop after skin irritation or from using certain creams, but sometimes, the cause is unclear.
Milia are usually harmless and often go away on their own, especially in babies. However, if they persist or appear near the eyes, a doctor may need to remove them. In some cases, a doctor might check for underlying skin conditions.
If you’re worried about milia, or they don’t fade naturally, a dermatologist can help with treatment options.