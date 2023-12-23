40+ Best Shows of All Time to Brighten Your Holiday Cheer

The holiday season is upon us, and there’s no better way to get into the festive spirit than by watching some of the best holiday shows of all time. Delight in over 40 must-watch shows guaranteed to uplift your holiday cheer.

1. Dash & Lily

This Netflix original series, considered one of the best shows of all time, follows the story of cynical Dash and optimistic Lily as they trade dares, dreams, and desires in a notebook they pass back and forth at locations all across New York City. The show stars Austin Abrams, Midori Francis, and Dante Brown. You can stream it on Netflix.

2. Meet Me in St. Louis

This classic MGM romantic musical comedy focuses on four sisters (one of whom is played by Judy Garland) and their family as they prepare for the 1904 World’s Fair in St. Louis. The film is a disarmingly sweet treat for all ages. You can stream it on HBO Max.

3. Let It Snow

Based on the young adult novel of the same name by Maureen Johnson, John Green, and Lauren Myracle, this Netflix original film follows a group of high school seniors whose love lives and futures are affected by a snowstorm on Christmas Eve. The film stars Isabela Merced, Shameik Moore, and Kiernan Shipka. You can stream it on Netflix.

4. The Shop Around the Corner

Directed by Ernst Lubitsch, this romantic comedy stars James Stewart and Margaret Sullavan as employees at Matuschek and Company, a general store in Budapest. The film is a heartwarming tale of love and friendship. You can stream it on HBO Max.

5. Love Hard

This Netflix original film follows a young woman who travels to her online crush’s hometown for Christmas, but discovers she has been catfished. The film stars Nina Dobrev, Jimmy O. Yang, and Darren Barnet. You can stream it on Netflix.

6. The Holdovers

Directed by Alexander Payne, this film follows a curmudgeon instructor (Paul Giamatti) at a New England prep school who reluctantly agrees to oversee the school’s Christmas pageant. The film is beautifully bittersweet and marks a satisfying return to form for Payne. You can stream it on Netflix.

7. The Princess Switch

This Netflix original film follows the story of two people who look identical running into one another and switching places. The film stars Vanessa Hudgens, Sam Palladio, and Nick Sagar. You can stream it on Netflix.

8. It’s a Wonderful Life

This Frank Capra classic stars James Stewart as George Bailey, a man who is shown what life would have been like if he had never existed. The film is a heartwarming tale of redemption and the importance of family. You can stream it on Amazon Prime Video.

9. The Knight Before Christmas

This Netflix original film follows a medieval English knight who is magically transported to present-day America, where he falls for a high school science teacher who is disillusioned by love. The film stars Vanessa Hudgens, Josh Whitehouse, and Emmanuelle Chriqui. You can stream it on Netflix.

10. Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square

This movie, considered one of the best shows of all time, follows a rich and nasty woman who returns to her hometown after her father’s death to evict everyone and sell the land to a mall developer. The film stars Dolly Parton, Christine Baranski, and Jenifer Lewis. You can stream it on Netflix.

11. A Christmas Carol

This adaptation of Charles Dickens’ classic novel stars Alastair Sim as Ebenezer Scrooge, a miserly businessman who is visited by three ghosts on Christmas Eve. The film is a timeless tale of redemption and the true meaning of Christmas. You can stream it on Disney+.

12. Elf

Directed by Jon Favreau, this modern classic stars Will Ferrell as Buddy, a human who was raised by elves at the North Pole. The film is a hilarious and heartwarming tale of self-discovery and the true meaning of Christmas. You can stream it on HBO Max.

13. Klaus

This animated film tells the story of a postman stationed in a frozen town in the North who befriends a reclusive toymaker named Klaus. The film features the voices of Jason Schwartzman, J.K. Simmons, and Rashida Jones. You can stream it on Netflix.

14. Home Alone

Directed by Chris Columbus, this family comedy stars Macaulay Culkin as Kevin McCallister, a young boy who is accidentally left behind when his family goes on vacation for Christmas. The film is a hilarious and heartwarming tale of family and the true meaning of Christmas. You can stream it on Disney+.

15. Miracle on 34th Street

Directed by George Seaton, this classic Christmas film stars Edmund Gwenn as Kris Kringle, a man who claims to be Santa Claus. The film is a heartwarming tale of faith and the true meaning of Christmas. You can stream it on Disney+.

16. How the Grinch Stole Christmas

This animated television special, based on the book by Dr. Seuss, tells the story of the Grinch, a green creature who hates Christmas. The film is a timeless tale of redemption and the true meaning of Christmas. You can stream it on Netflix.

17. A Charlie Brown Christmas

This animated television special, based on the comic strip Peanuts by Charles M. Schulz, tells the story of Charlie Brown and his friends as they prepare for Christmas. The film is a heartwarming tale of friendship and the true meaning of Christmas. You can stream it on Apple TV+.

18. The Nightmare Before Christmas

Directed by Henry Selick and produced by Tim Burton, this stop-motion animated musical tells the story of Jack Skellington, the Pumpkin King of Halloween Town, as he discovers Christmas Town. The film is a darkly humorous and heartwarming tale of self-discovery and the true meaning of Christmas. You can stream it on Disney+.

19. A Very Murray Christmas

This movie follows Bill Murray as he worries no one will show up to his TV show due to a massive snowstorm in New York City. The film stars Bill Murray, Paul Shaffer, and Michael Cera. You can stream it on Netflix.

20. Love Actually

Directed by Richard Curtis, this romantic comedy follows the lives of eight couples in the lead-up to Christmas. The film is a heartwarming and hilarious tale of love and the true meaning of Christmas. You can stream it on Netflix.

21. The Polar Express

Directed by Robert Zemeckis, this animated film tells the story of a young boy who takes a magical train ride to the North Pole on Christmas Eve. The film is a heartwarming and visually stunning tale of faith and the true meaning of Christmas. You can stream it on Netflix.

22. White Christmas

Directed by Michael Curtiz, this musical stars Bing Crosby, Danny Kaye, Rosemary Clooney, and Vera-Ellen. The film follows two World War II veterans who team up with a sister act to save their former commanding officer’s failing Vermont inn. You can stream it on Netflix.

23. Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey

This movie follows a toymaker and his granddaughter as they attempt to rekindle their relationship and bring a magical invention to life. The film stars Forest Whitaker, Keegan-Michael Key, and Anika Noni Rose. You can stream it on Netflix.

24. The Holiday Calendar

Considered one of the best shows of all time, This Netflix original movie follows a photographer who inherits an antique advent calendar that may be predicting her future. The film stars Kat Graham, Quincy Brown, and Ethan Peck. You can stream it on Netflix.

25. The Muppet Christmas Carol

Directed by Brian Henson, this musical comedy is an adaptation of Charles Dickens’ classic novel A Christmas Carol. The film stars Michael Caine as Ebenezer Scrooge and features the Muppets as the supporting cast. You can stream it on Disney+.

26. The Holiday

Directed by Nancy Meyers, this romantic comedy stars Cameron Diaz, Kate Winslet, Jude Law, and Jack Black. The film follows two women who swap homes for the holidays and find love in unexpected places. You can stream it on You can stream it on Amazon Prime Video.

27. The Bishop’s Wife

Directed by Henry Koster, this romantic comedy stars Cary Grant, Loretta Young, and David Niven. The film follows an angel who comes to Earth to help a bishop and his wife with their problems. You can stream it on Amazon Prime Video.

28. The Apartment

Directed by Billy Wilder, this romantic comedy stars Jack Lemmon and Shirley MacLaine. The film follows an office worker who lends his apartment to his bosses for their extramarital affairs. You can stream it on Amazon Prime Video.

29. The Christmas Chronicles

This Netflix original film follows siblings Kate and Teddy Pierce as they hatch a scheme to capture Santa Claus on Christmas Eve. The film stars Kurt Russell, Darby Camp, and Judah Lewis. You can stream it on Netflix.

30. The Family Stone

Directed by Thomas Bezucha, this comedy-drama stars Sarah Jessica Parker, Diane Keaton, and Rachel McAdams. The film follows a woman who travels with her boyfriend to his family’s Christmas gathering and struggles to fit in. You can stream it on Amazon Prime Video.

31. The Santa Clause

Directed by John Pasquin, this family comedy stars Tim Allen as Scott Calvin, a man who accidentally causes Santa Claus to fall from his roof on Christmas Eve. The film is a hilarious and heartwarming tale of family and the true meaning of Christmas. You can stream it on Disney+.

32. Scrooged

Directed by Richard Donner, this modern retelling of A Christmas Carol stars Bill Murray as Frank Cross, a cynical television executive who is visited by three ghosts on Christmas Eve. The film is a hilarious and heartwarming tale of redemption and the true meaning of Christmas. You can stream it on Netflix.

33. The Nutcracker and the Four Realms

Directed by Lasse Hallström and Joe Johnston, this fantasy adventure film stars Mackenzie Foy, Keira Knightley, and Helen Mirren. The film is a retelling of E.T.A. Hoffmann’s classic story The Nutcracker and the Mouse King. You can stream it on Disney+.

34. The Grinch

Directed by Scott Mosier and Yarrow Cheney, this animated film is an adaptation of Dr. Seuss’ classic book How the Grinch Stole Christmas!. The film stars Benedict Cumberbatch as the voice of the Grinch. You can stream it on Netflix.

35. Die Hard

Directed by John McTiernan, this action thriller stars Bruce Willis as John McClane, a New York City police officer who finds himself trapped in a Los Angeles skyscraper during a Christmas Eve heist. The film is a thrilling and hilarious tale of heroism and the true meaning of Christmas. You can stream it on HBO Max.

36. Four Christmases

Four Christmases is a 2008 American Christmas comedy film about a couple visiting all four of their divorced parents’ homes on Christmas Day. You can stream it on Amazon Prime Video.

37. The Family Man

Directed by Brett Ratner, this romantic comedy stars Nicolas Cage as Jack Campbell, a Wall Street executive who wakes up one day to find himself living the life he would have had if he had married his college sweetheart. You can stream it on Amazon Prime Video.

38. The Man Who Invented Christmas

Directed by Bharat Nalluri, this biographical drama stars Dan Stevens as Charles Dickens, the author of A Christmas Carol. The film follows Dickens as he writes the classic novel. You can stream it on Amazon Prime Video.

39. The Snowman

Directed by Dianne Jackson, this animated television special is based on the book by Raymond Briggs. The film tells the story of a young boy who builds a snowman that comes to life. You can stream it on Amazon Prime Video.

40. The Best Man Holiday

Directed by Malcolm D. Lee, this romantic comedy-drama is a sequel to the 1999 film The Best Man. The film follows a group of college friends who reunite after 15 years during the Christmas holidays. You can stream it on HBO Max.

41. The Night Before

Directed by Jonathan Levine, this comedy stars Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Seth Rogen, and Anthony Mackie as three friends who reunite on Christmas Eve for one last night of debauchery. You can stream it on Hulu.