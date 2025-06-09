5+ Alarming Things Your Pee Can Reveal About Your Health

A sweet or fruity scent in your urine could be a sign that your body is trying to eliminate excess sugar through your pee, often an early indicator of high blood sugar or diabetes. This can happen when glucose builds up in the bloodstream and spills into the urine. In these cases, urine may range from pale to dark yellow, depending on your hydration levels, since the body loses more fluids while flushing out the extra sugar.

Noticing this kind of smell shouldn’t be overlooked. If it happens more than once, it’s wise to speak with a healthcare provider to check for potential conditions like diabetes or other underlying issues.