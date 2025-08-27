5 Golden Rules for Weight Loss, According to Fitness Expert
You’re in for a treat if you’re looking for a fast, effective way to lose weight without spending hours at the gym. Fitness expert Krissy Cela, known for her insane transformations and no-nonsense approach to health, has shared some of her favorite weight-loss secrets that can be done in just 20 minutes.
Krissy Cela is a fitness influencer and entrepreneur. She gained fame after launching her YouTube channel in 2015, where she shared workout routines and motivational posts, quickly growing a large following. Known for promoting a healthy lifestyle and body positivity, Krissy earned a spot on Forbes’ 30 Under 30 list in 2023. With millions of followers across social media platforms, Krissy continues to inspire her audience while focusing on her business and creative work as the creative director of her brands.
Fat Loss Secret #1: You Don’t Have to Spend Hours in the Gym—28 Intense Minutes Is Enough.
Krissy Cela’s first secret is that you don’t need to spend hours in the gym to see results. Busy people often think they need to dedicate an hour or more every day, but Krissy argues that it’s the intensity of the workout that matters most—not the duration. By focusing on intense, short sessions, she believes you can achieve similar results in a fraction of the time.
According to Krissy, committing to only 28 minutes, done with focus and intensity, is all it takes to start seeing noticeable fat loss and muscle toning. The goal isn’t to drag out your workout, but to maximize each minute with focused, high-energy exercises.
Fat Loss Secret #2: Do HIIT Training for the Weight-Loss Win.
When it comes to fat loss, Krissy mentions HIIT (High-Intensity Interval Training). If you want to lose weight without wasting hours on steady-state cardio, HIIT might be your best bet. It involves alternating between periods of intense activity and brief rest, and the benefits are extraordinary. HIIT boosts your metabolism, burns fat, and improves endurance, all while taking less time than traditional workouts.
Krissy suggests incorporating HIIT into your weekly routine around three to four times. She explains that even if you’re not fond of cardio (like herself), HIIT is the most efficient way to shed pounds quickly. She does HIIT workouts like sprints, cross-trainer intervals, or time on the stationary bike, focusing on short bursts of effort with rest in between. This combination helps you achieve the best results in the least amount of time.
Fat Loss Secret #3: Don’t Cut Out Any Food Groups.
Krissy’s approach to nutrition is refreshingly practical—don’t cut out food groups. Many people follow extreme diets that cut out carbs, fats, or sugars in an attempt to lose weight quickly. Krissy, however, believes that the key to sustainable fat loss is balance and consistency. She emphasizes the importance of enjoying all food groups in moderation, which helps prevent cravings, overeating, and nutritional deficiencies.
Her advice is straightforward: stop depriving yourself of foods you enjoy. Krissy herself has learned the hard way that restrictive diets lead to binging and feelings of guilt. Her meal strategy is simple—eating a balanced mix of proteins, healthy fats, and carbohydrates keeps her feeling satisfied and nourished. Whether it’s rice, avocado, or the occasional piece of chocolate cake, Krissy believes that moderation and consistent healthy eating lead to lasting results.
Fat Loss Secret #4: Remember Why You Started.
Staying motivated is one of the hardest parts of any fitness journey. Krissy admits that her motivation fluctuates—sometimes she feels on top of her game, and other times, she struggles. But rather than feeling guilty or disappointed in herself, Krissy always reminds herself of why she started her fitness journey in the first place. This simple mindset shift helps her push through the tougher days.
Knowing that others are going through similar challenges helps Krissy stay on track. She suggests that when you hit a motivational slump, you should always remember the deeper reason you began your fitness journey—whether it’s to feel more confident, regain strength, or improve your mental health. Reconnecting with your “why” makes it easier to stay committed.
Fat Loss Secret #5: Perfecting Your Form Is Key.
Krissy often sees people rushing to lift heavier weights or do more sets without paying attention to their form. However, she believes that good form is the foundation of any successful fitness routine. Proper technique not only prevents injury but also ensures that the right muscles are being targeted, making every exercise more effective.
