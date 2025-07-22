I Refuse to Be a Pawn in My Dying Sister’s Cruel Plans

I had just gotten married. We were still unpacking our wedding gifts when my sister called, sobbing.

She said she was dying. Late-stage, incurable. Her voice shook as she told me the doctors hadn’t given her much time, and she didn’t want to be alone.

So I canceled our honeymoon. Hugged my new husband goodbye, and flew across the country to stay with her. She’d recently moved there after a bad breakup and didn’t have much of a support system. I thought, This is what sisters do.

I took care of everything—meals, errands, sitting up with her during tearful nights. She spoke vaguely about treatments and symptoms, but never gave me details. Some days she seemed completely fine, almost too fine, but I told myself not to question it. People cope in strange ways.

Then one evening, while she was in the shower, her phone lit up beside me. I glanced at the screen. It was a message from her friend saying: