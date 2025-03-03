5 Pro Hairstyling Hacks That Can Add a Youthful Glow to Your Looks

Experts recommend pulling your hair up to freshen up your look, and offer a bunch of interesting hairstyle options. For example, a ponytail. Or hair half pulled into a ponytail.

Braid looks cool too. Pay attention to the French version, where the hair is braided, starting from the top of the head.

Buns can also be made in a way that won’t age you. For example, make your hair look careless, so that some strands remain loose. A low bundle and bundle with braided strands look no less charming.