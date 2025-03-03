5 Pro Hairstyling Hacks That Can Add a Youthful Glow to Your Looks
“You can’t grow your hair long when you’re older. Also, make sure you cover your gray hair.” Forget this old-fashioned advice. You can look fresh and elegant with any hair: short and long, dyed and natural. Here are a few recommendations from professionals that will really help pump up your look.
Images created with artificial intelligence were used in the article.
Experiment with ponytails, braids and buns.
Experts recommend pulling your hair up to freshen up your look, and offer a bunch of interesting hairstyle options. For example, a ponytail. Or hair half pulled into a ponytail.
Braid looks cool too. Pay attention to the French version, where the hair is braided, starting from the top of the head.
Buns can also be made in a way that won’t age you. For example, make your hair look careless, so that some strands remain loose. A low bundle and bundle with braided strands look no less charming.
Choose your haircut carefully.
There is an opinion that long hair looks out of place when you are older. In fact, it all depends on how thick it is. If a woman has a lush mane, then a short haircut won’t suit her at any age. The hair will only frizz, which immediately make the look less aesthetic.
In this case, the best remedy is shoulder-length hairstyles and below. This way the hair is weighed down, the volume falls a little, and you get a harmonious look. For more glamor, stylists recommend trying a layered haircut.
Consider highlights.
Highlights instantly add a flattering brightness to the look. And light strands framing the face favorably emphasize the face features. Highlights will look especially cool on long hair cut in layers. Jennifer Aniston’s look is a great example of this.
Copper and cold shades are the best way to lose age. Copper shades will add volume to your hair, and cool shades will refresh the color of your hair. But cold-colored highlights are more suitable for fair-skinned women.
Try keratin treatment.
When hair turns gray, it becomes coarser. Therefore, there is no need to add extra texture to it. On the contrary, experts recommend treatments that will make hair smoother. For example, keratin treatment.
You can also style your hair with a flat iron. The procedure also gives smoothness. And it’s worth getting a haircut once every couple of months.
Opt for slanted and asymmetrical bangs.
Bangs add a touch of sophistication. However, according to stylists, they may age you. All because it covers quite a large area of the face.
But it’s not necessary to immediately abandon this hairstyle if you like it. To add freshness to the image, focus on asymmetrical bangs. This hairstyle is also suitable for those who are concerned about the signs of age on the forehead.
