5+ Risky Reasons You Should Never Hold Your Pee

Holding in your pee might feel like no big deal, but it’s a risky habit. Ignoring the urge can cause bacterial buildup, leading to painful urinary tract infections or even kidney strain over time. Your body has a natural rhythm for a reason—ignoring it can disrupt your health in ways you wouldn’t expect. So next time nature calls, don’t hit pause. Your bladder will thank you!

1. Doctors say it’s fine to pee in the shower



Flora day ago I think, I can never earn over which I paid by my precedent employer, but I was wrong, world is so large to try their fate. but now I am making $52/h even more,and easily earn minimum $1300/week, on the experience everyone must try to do work online, easy way to earn, here's an example.

𝐰𝐰𝐰.Richnow1 - - Reply

Peeing in the shower might not be as gross as it sounds—actually, there are a few surprising benefits. First off, it’s eco-friendly: by doing your business while you shower, you’re saving water, since you’re not flushing the toilet. Second, it’s practical; you don’t have to worry about running to the toilet after stepping into the shower. Peeing in the shower can also be beneficial for pelvic floor health: the position of standing and peeing can engage these muscles, helping to improve their strength.

2. It may weaken your bladder muscles.

While holding your pee from time to time may seem harmless, doing so regularly might have some unwanted consequences. Holding your urine for long periods puts pressure on your bladder and pelvic floor muscles. Over time, it might lead to incontinence and cause difficulties emptying your bladder.

3. It may trigger urinary tract infections.

ryanking999 / Depositphotos

Emptying your bladder helps bacteria that are naturally present in the urinary tract exit your body. But when you hold in your urine, bacteria start to build up and multiply, which might lead to infections in the long run.

4. It might cause your bladder to stretch.

Normally, when your bladder is full, it stretches and then returns to its original shape. But regularly holding in your pee might eventually change the shape of your bladder, preventing it from bouncing back.

5. Kidney stones

Holding in urine can contribute to kidney stone formation, particularly for individuals with a history of kidney stones or those with high mineral content in their urine, such as uric acid or calcium oxalate. Regularly holding urine can lead to these minerals crystallizing, which may cause painful stones to form.

6. You limit the amount of water you drink

Limiting water intake to pee less often — classic trick that many people use, especially when they’re out and about or in situations where they don’t want to stop and use the bathroom. But, while it might seem like a good short-term solution, it has some serious downsides that people don’t always realize.



For example, by cutting back on water to avoid peeing, you’re potentially dehydrating yourself, or not drinking enough can lead to UTIs. When you don’t drink enough, your body produces less urine, which means you’re not flushing out bacteria from your urinary tract as effectively.

7. You sit on the toilet incorrectly

The position you hold your body in while holding it—like sitting awkwardly or trying to “hold it in” in uncomfortable postures—can make things worse, as it may create strain on your pelvic muscles and bladder, increasing the risk of leakage or pain. Prolonged holding can also interfere with your body’s natural signaling system, making it harder for you to recognize when it’s time to go.