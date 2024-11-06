5 Things That Can Make You Look and Feel Older Than You Actually Are

Aging is inevitable, but there are some habits that could be speeding up the process without you even realizing it. Some everyday actions might be doing more harm to your skin, hair, and overall appearance than you think.

1. Your pillow

The type of pillow you sleep on could be affecting both your skin and hair. If you’re waking up with frizzy hair or creases on your face, your pillow might be to blame. Using a cotton pillowcase can actually create friction, leading to hair breakage and creases that can eventually turn into wrinkles. Switching to a silk or satin pillowcase can reduce that friction and help keep both your skin and hair healthy. Silk pillowcases can help maintain moisture and protect the delicate skin on your face.

2. Turning the heat up

As cozy as it feels, turning the heat up too high can leave your skin dry and dull. Indoor heating systems often suck moisture out of the air, which can lead to dry, cracked skin and even contribute to early aging. This lack of humidity can make your skin look sallow and lifeless. Keeping a humidifier in your room or adjusting the temperature to a moderate level can help keep your skin hydrated during those cold months. Keeping your skin well-hydrated is key to maintaining a youthful look.

3. Getting your nails done

Getting your nails done regularly could be aging your hands faster than you think. The UV light used in gel manicures can contribute to skin damage, much like the UV rays from the sun. This exposure can accelerate skin aging, leading to dark spots and wrinkles on your hands. Dermatologists recommend using sunscreen on your hands before getting a gel manicure to protect against these effects. UV exposure from nail lamps is enough to impact your skin’s health over time.

4. Drinking through straws

Drinking through a straw may contribute to premature wrinkles around your mouth. This repetitive puckering motion can cause fine lines, similar to the lines that form around a smoker’s mouth. While it might seem like a small thing, over time, these tiny motions can lead to visible wrinkles. If you’re trying to prevent wrinkles, consider sipping directly from the glass instead of using a straw. Repeated muscle movements can lead to fine lines that deepen as we age.

5. Hot showers

There’s nothing quite like a hot shower to relax, but it could be damaging your skin. Hot water strips your skin of its natural oils, leaving it dry and irritated. Over time, this can lead to skin that looks older, with more pronounced lines and less elasticity. It’s better to use lukewarm water instead, and keep your showers short to avoid drying out your skin.