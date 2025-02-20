6 Celebrities Who Had Plastic Surgery, Then Absolutely Regretted It

Cameron Diaz has been open about her experience with Botox, revealing that she tried it once but quickly decided it wasn’t for her. In a 2014 interview with Entertainment Tonight, she shared that even a small amount of Botox altered her face in a way that felt unnatural. “It changed my face in such a weird way that I was like, ‘No, I don’t want to [be] like [that],’” she explained. Instead, Diaz embraces the natural aging process, saying she’d rather see her face change over time than feel like she no longer recognizes herself.