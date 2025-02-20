6 Celebrities Who Had Plastic Surgery, Then Absolutely Regretted It
Plastic surgery, like a tattoo, is a big decision that’s hard to undo. Some celebrities have embraced their changes, but others regret their procedures due to unexpected results or feeling unlike themselves. Here are 6 celebrities who have shared their experiences with plastic surgery.
1. Victoria Beckham
Victoria Beckham is among the many celebrities who have denied getting plastic surgery. In an interview on Today With Hoda & Jenna, she addressed speculation about her nose, firmly stating, “I have never, ever, ever, ever had anything done.” The fashion mogul credited “clever contouring” for any perceived changes, and frequently shares makeup tutorials to showcase her techniques.
While Beckham has shut down nose job rumors, she has been open about past cosmetic enhancements. She previously admitted to getting breast implants, but had them removed in 2014. Now, she embraces a natural approach, focusing on skincare and self-care rather than drastic changes. “It’s about looking like the best version of yourself,” she has said, encouraging confidence over cosmetic procedures.
2. Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner expressed regret over cosmetic procedures. After years of denying plastic surgery rumors, the 27-year-old recently admitted on The Kardashians that she had a breast augmentation at 19, before welcoming her daughter, Stormi. Reflecting on the decision, she shared, “I had beautiful breasts… I just wish I never got them done to begin with.”
Jenner also expressed concern about the pressures young women face, saying she’d be “heartbroken” if her daughter made the same choices at a young age. Her candid remarks highlight a growing trend of celebrities opening up about their experiences with plastic surgery—sometimes wishing they had embraced their natural looks instead.
3. Linda Evangelista
Supermodel Linda Evangelista is opening up about a cosmetic procedure that she says changed her life in devastating ways. After undergoing CoolSculpting treatments between 2015 and 2016, she developed Paradoxical Adipose Hyperplasia (PAH), a rare side effect that caused her fat cells to expand instead of shrink.
4. Madonna
Speculation about Madonna’s cosmetic procedures resurfaced in 2008 when she was seen with facial bruising, leading some to believe she had undergone lower eyelid surgery. Others suggested that her smooth, wrinkle-free skin was the result of a 'ribbon lift,' a procedure that tightens loose skin by inserting bioabsorbable ribbons into the neck.
Well, though Madonna never confirmed these rumors, she has admitted that she barely recognizes herself in old photos. Reflecting on her past looks, she once said, “I don’t regret any of it, but I do sometimes think: ‘Oh God, what was I thinking…’”
5. Cameron Diaz
Cameron Diaz has been open about her experience with Botox, revealing that she tried it once but quickly decided it wasn’t for her. In a 2014 interview with Entertainment Tonight, she shared that even a small amount of Botox altered her face in a way that felt unnatural. “It changed my face in such a weird way that I was like, ‘No, I don’t want to [be] like [that],’” she explained. Instead, Diaz embraces the natural aging process, saying she’d rather see her face change over time than feel like she no longer recognizes herself.
The actress also takes pride in her laugh lines, viewing them as a reflection of a joyful life. “Guess what this means? I’ve smiled my whole life,” she said. Diaz has also been vocal about maintaining a healthy lifestyle, which she discusses in The Body Book. While she once had unhealthy eating habits that affected her skin, she later realized the importance of nutrition and self-care. Now, she encourages others to prioritize wellness and embrace their natural beauty.
6. Heidi Montag
Heidi Montag has been candid about her past plastic surgery decisions, admitting that she "sometimes" regrets undergoing multiple procedures at just 23 years old. In a playful video, The Hills: New Beginnings star answered some of her most-asked questions while participating in the viral chopping dance trend.
When asked if she had any regrets about her surgeries—which included a brow lift, chin reduction, breast augmentation, liposuction, and Botox—Heidi simply responded, "Sometimes." Despite her past cosmetic enhancements, she remains confident and embraces her journey.
