6 Game-Changing Shoes Dominating This Cold Season

When the temperature drops, your footwear deserves an upgrade just as much as your coat does. This time, designers are introducing fresh silhouettes, textures, and details that can truly elevate your style—no matter how low the mercury falls. Whether you’re exploring lug-soled boots, sculptural heels, or all-weather loafers, these 6 standout shoe trends promise to keep you both warm and fashion-forward all season long.

Moto boots

This season’s chilly weather has inspired designers to envision an array of boots that exude a gritty, well-worn aesthetic, as though they’ve already lived a thousand stories before even hitting the shelves. Moto boots have become a wow-worthy trend among fashionistas, offering a bold and edgy contrast to elegant outfits. Their rugged charm creates a striking effect, turning heads and making a statement. Luxury brands like Loewe and Coach have embraced hardware-heavy moto silhouettes, evoking the rebellious spirit of old-school bikers with a modern twist. Meanwhile, Miu Miu has taken the trend further with strap-and-buckle combat boots featuring vintage, seasoned finishes that give a wow factor reminiscent of cherished, pre-loved footwear passed down through generations. These boots perfectly blend functionality with high fashion, delivering a look that’s both striking and timeless. Chunky platform boots might have been highly popular at one point, leading to market oversaturation and a decline in interest as people seek fresh trends. Sleek, classic designs, like the “Old School” shoe, might feel more timeless and versatile for current tastes compared to edgier, heavier looks.

High loafers

Forget about those preppy penny loafers you once coveted to secure the teacher’s favor. This cold season, loafers have shrugged off their prim associations in favor of soaring platform soles. At Gucci, the label built on its Spring 2023 flatform loafers—now a hallmark of Sabato de Sarno’s vision—by extending them upward with sleek, rectangular heels. Victoria Beckham’s latest runway saw loafers reinforced with lug soles and ribbed treads, while over at Burberry in London, the soles took on a bulbous shape and the heels remained reassuringly chunky.

Thigh high boots

This past winter was defined by the reign of knee-high boots, but this time designers have pushed their silhouettes even higher, reaching well into the mid-to-upper thigh range. At Chloé, leather-clad legs peeked out from beneath diaphanous, Bohemian dresses, while Gucci paired its head-turning, full-length footwear with ultra-short hot pants. In search of styling inspiration? This trend conveniently lends itself to skipping trousers altogether—when your boots cover that much real estate, who needs pants?

Mules

Mules emerged as the season’s unexpected hero, defying the usual fate of ankles hidden away beneath layers of knits and woolen trousers. Instead, designers across New York, London, Milan, and Paris placed a spotlight on these often-overlooked slip-ons as the ultimate cool-weather statement piece. At Bottega Veneta, Matthieu Blazy showcased his weaving prowess with intricately intrecciato leather mules, while Dries Van Noten drew attention with sculptural, backless silhouettes that bordered on wearable art. Meanwhile, Victoria Beckham’s razor-sharp stiletto mules proved their posh pedigree, reminding everyone that even classic shapes can push the envelope in fresh, exciting ways.

Сonical-shaped heels

Each season brings forth remarkable architectural achievements in footwear—think hairline-thin stilettos, sculpted silhouettes, and inventive cutouts. For this time, the design narrative revolved around conical heels. At Altuzarra and Chloé, slingbacks and strappy mules narrowed gracefully into sharp, triangular bases, while Prada experimented with low-profile kitten heels shaped into artful, angular pumps that challenged conventional shoe geometry.

Animal prints

Animal patterns were on the move this season. They showed up as elongated, sinuous stripes at Jacquemus; as crisp speckles on snowy grounds at Alaïa; and as deep rosettes dotting rich, tawny hues. Yet there was something more subdued than expected about these familiar motifs. Their classic undertones suggested a lasting appeal, akin to the reliable neutrality of a black flat or boot. Toteme’s offerings are topping the wish lists right now, while Mansur Gavriel and Zara present more understated entrances into the trend with patterned ballet flats.