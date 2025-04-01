6 Sneaky Signs Your Diet Can Be Harming Your Body

What you eat plays a major role in your overall health, including the condition of your skin and hair. A balanced diet provides essential nutrients that keep you looking and feeling your best. Deficiencies, on the other hand, can lead to noticeable changes in your appearance.

People following carnivore diets typically eat a lot of red meat, which is classified by the World Health Organization as “probably carcinogenic to humans”. Studies show a notable link between eating red meat, such as beef, pork, and lamb, and developing colorectal cancer; the evidence for processed meat is even stronger. A potential explanation is the high level of heme iron in red meat. Heme iron damages cells and DNA by creating free radicals, and over time, this can result in cancer-causing DNA mutations.

It also contributes to poor skin health and signs of aging. Vitamins D, C, E, and K help maintain youthful skin, while zinc—found in shellfish, legumes, dairy, nuts, seeds and potatoes—is crucial for skin health. Since your body can’t store zinc, you need to consume it daily.

If your hair is dry and brittle, you may not be getting enough lean protein, essential fatty acids, or vitamin C. Poor nutrition and crash diets can even cause hair loss. To keep your hair strong and healthy, include fatty fish like salmon, eggs, a variety of fruits and vegetables, and nutrient-dense nuts and seeds in your meals.