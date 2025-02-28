6 Subtle Breast Cancer Signs People Tend to Ignore

While occasional breast pain is usually harmless, persistent pain in the breast or armpit that doesn’t go away could be a warning sign of inflammatory breast cancer.

Unlike other forms of breast cancer, this aggressive disease often does not present with a distinct lump. Instead, cancer cells block the lymph vessels in the breast, leading to symptoms like ongoing pain, burning, or itching.

The affected breast may also feel noticeably warmer than the other, which, along with persistent discomfort, should not be ignored. If breast pain is unusual, persistent, or accompanied by other changes, seeking medical attention is crucial for early detection and treatment.