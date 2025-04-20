6 Ways Your Body Might Be Telling You That You Have Pancreatic Cancer

Jaundice refers to the yellowing of the skin and the whites of the eyes. It can also cause dark urine and pale-colored stools. This symptom is more common in cancers located in the head of the pancreas, where a tumor can block the bile duct—the channel that carries bile into the small intestine (duodenum).

When this duct is blocked, bile builds up in the bloodstream instead of reaching the bowel. As a result, the excess bile is excreted in the urine, making it appear darker, while stools become lighter due to the lack of bile.

Bile is rich in yellow pigment, which causes the yellowing of the skin. This change may be less visible on brown or black skin, but it’s often easier to detect in the whites of the eyes. Many people with pancreatic cancer experience jaundice by the time they visit a doctor. In most cases, it’s accompanied by pain, though some may have jaundice without any pain at all.