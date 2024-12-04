7 Habits and Rituals That Can Reshape Your Health and Rejuvenate You

Aging doesn’t look the same for all people, and typically our habits, good and bad, play a crucial role. A geriatric doctor believes that adopting positive habits can decrease the possibility of dementia, heart disease, and cancer by 30%—60%. Let’s dive deeper and see what you can do to take care of your health and improve your quality of life.

1. Take care of your teeth

As people age, they become more susceptible to various oral issues, including dry mouth, gum problems, and cavities. Dry mouth is usually caused by medication, older age, and certain health conditions. Receding gums are the main cause of gum problems. Brushing too hard for many years is the main cause. Cavities are also quite common in older people since bacteria are built up in their mouths and cause tooth decay. However, you can prevent all these issues by brushing your teeth twice a day with a soft bristle toothbrush, flossing daily, having regular check-ups, and avoiding sugar and tobacco as much as possible.

2. Don’t skip your Vitamin D intake

Our bodies produce vitamin D thanks to the sunlight during the warm months of the year. However, too much exposure can be harmful for people of older age. That’s why it’s advised to take supplements, especially during the winter months or throughout the year. For example, if you usually wear long clothes to protect yourself from harmful UV light, you may need to take a supplement all year long. There are many foods that contain vitamin D, and you can start eating more. Salmon, eggs, mackerel, fat spreads, and some cereal brands are good sources of this vitamin. Also, chia seeds are a great addition, too. Only a few seeds daily can truly elevate your meals. On the other hand, beans lack vitamin D even though many think they are rich in it.

3. Take care of your feet

Bunions are usually formed over time as we keep wearing tight shoes. However, the more you ignore them, the worse they become. To prevent them from getting worse, you should start wearing more loose shoes and orthotics to pull your big toe from the rest. They are not only an aesthetic issue, but they are also painful as the bone pushes a sensory nerve. Additionally, you can try wearing fewer high heels. If loose shoes and orthotics don’t do the trick for you, you may discuss the possibility of bunion surgery with a doctor.

4. Sugar-free drinks are your enemy

You would think that sugar-free fizzy drinks would be a great option for older people. However, this is further from the truth. Most of those drinks contain aspartame, sucralose, and saccharin. Not only do these ingredients have a negative effect on your weight, but they can also cause gastrointestinal and digestive issues, such as bloating and gas. Moreover, sugar-free drinks contain high doses of caffeine, which may raise your blood pressure. Lastly, when you drink these fizzy sodas regularly, you increase the chances of cavities forming in your teeth. So, stick to water instead and drink full-sugar sodas in moderation.

5. Do acupuncture

Acupuncture has been used not only as a treatment for certain conditions but also as a preventative method. It has been linked to curing chronic pain, asthma, bronchitis, eye disorders, sciatica, back pain, arthritis, and even constipation. Also, people with chronic headaches have found their solution in acupuncture. As we age, pain becomes a close friend of ours, and medication isn’t the only way to address it. Yes, your doctor may not be a fan of this method. However, there is absolutely no reason to be afraid of trying. Maybe you’ll realize that this is the cure you’ve been searching for.

6. Tone down the temperature

As we age, our hearts and skin can handle less hot temperatures. So, instead of increasing the water to 105oF, keep it between 96oF and 100oF. This is because older people’s skin may react badly to hot water, becoming itchy and dry. Additionally, the increased temperature may become a burden on people’s cardiovascular systems. The less strain you put on your body on a daily basis, the happier and healthier your life will be. Your shower’s temperature may not seem important, but it really is.

7. You may want to skip cow’s milk

This may come as a shock to many of you, as we’ve always been told that milk is great for bone health. While this is not inherently wrong, it’s baseless for older people. A study found that in countries with the largest consumption of cow’s milk and dairy products, people have the highest rates of hip fractures. Also, increased consumption of dairy may be associated with prostate and endometrial cancer. A great alternative, especially if you don’t consume dairy, is almond milk. Why? Most brands add calcium to their almond milk to make it more nutritious. It also includes vitamin D, protein, and minerals, making it equally good as cow’s milk. However, make sure the brand you choose is sugar-free.