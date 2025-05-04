7 Things Your Hair May Be Desperately Trying to Reveal About Your Health

The medical term for hair loss is alopecia and may either be localized or widespread. Fungal infections, iron-deficiency anemia, low thyroid hormone levels, and use of medications can all be behind hair loss, while styling hair tightly can cause traction on the follicle and loss of hair integrity. But age, gender, and genetics are also to blame for this annoying symptom.



One method to check if you’re losing an excessive amount of hair is by brushing it for a minute and counting how many hairs fall out. Losing around 10 hairs is considered normal, so if that’s the amount you notice, there’s no need to worry about abnormal shedding. When brushing, it’s best to use a wide-tooth comb and be gentle to avoid tugging. Whenever possible, try brushing your hair when it’s nearly dry, rather than when it’s wet, to minimize damage.