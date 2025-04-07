7 Interview Hacks That Could Be the Key to Your Dream Job

The silent treatment interview technique is designed to assess a candidate’s emotional control, confidence, and self-reliance during moments of discomfort or uncertainty. By remaining silent after a question is asked, the interviewer is observing how the candidate responds to awkward pauses, how they manage the pressure of filling the silence, and how well they can take charge of the conversation.

This type of interview tests whether the candidate can maintain composure, adapt quickly, and continue speaking confidently despite the discomfort of silence. It's a subtle yet effective way to gauge emotional intelligence and mental resilience.

Stay calm and composed, and don’t rush to fill the silence. If you’re unsure about the question, ask for clarification. Then, answer in a structured manner with clear examples, as this shows your ability to think under pressure. © Jessica Werlinger / LinkedIn