7 Popular Parenting Styles Experts Say Might Be Doing More Harm Than Good

We’ve seen the kid-featured content all over social media, and while it may be cute, it’s not always safe. Experts define it as sharing overly personal data of children online as content — photos, videos, stories — or to people that are not immediate family.

How Can It Potentially Harm Children?

Privacy Concerns: Your child’s photos or information could be viewed or misused by strangers.

Lack of Consent: Children have no say in what information is shared about them.

Embarrassment: As youngsters get older, the content that was shared may cause them to feel ashamed or angry.

Digital Footprint: Children’s shared information can be used to build profiles and even forecast their future health or habits.

This is why in the age of social media parenting, striking the correct balance is important. Families can still stay connected by sharing, but exercise caution while doing it. Consider who’s on the other side of that post and whether or not your child will be able to handle the repercussions of the posts as they get older. Children also deserve privacy and as a parent, the onus is on you to provide it — to weigh if those posts will benefit your child in the future or if it has the potential to harm them in any way.