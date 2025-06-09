7 Rules of the Bag Etiquette That Many People May Be Not Aware Of

A handbag should be carried in the left hand, on the bend of the left elbow, or on the left shoulder. The same rule applies to clutches — they also should be held with the left hand.

The reason is simple: if you meet someone you know, you can easily extend your right hand to greet them. Real chic, isn’t it? But if you’re left-handed, it’s certainly easier to carry the bag on your right hand so that your leading hand remains free.