7 Rules of the Bag Etiquette That Many People May Be Not Aware Of
There are certain rules of etiquette, according to which a bag is supposed to be worn in a certain way and properly placed. In this article, we’ll try to reflect the main things that are observed by the owners of fashionable bags, clutches, and tote bags.
The article uses images created by artificial intelligence.
1. The bag is best carried on the left side.
A handbag should be carried in the left hand, on the bend of the left elbow, or on the left shoulder. The same rule applies to clutches — they also should be held with the left hand.
The reason is simple: if you meet someone you know, you can easily extend your right hand to greet them. Real chic, isn’t it? But if you’re left-handed, it’s certainly easier to carry the bag on your right hand so that your leading hand remains free.
2. In a restaurant, the bag is not supposed to be placed on the table.
Even an elegant clutch should not be placed on the table, let alone a large bag. What should you do? The easiest way is to place this accessory on a chair next to you. And if this is impossible, try to see if there are special hooks for bags under the table-top.
Some ladies prefer to buy a hook like this in advance and bring it along. It is easy to attach to the table and hold the weight of the bag.
3. A handbag shouldn’t be stuffed full of things.
Don’t overload your bag. It’s understandable if you want to take all the essentials with you, but it’s important to remember that a handbag shouldn’t be overstuffed. A bloated bag doesn’t look attractive, and it’s also uncomfortable to carry.
Therefore, it’s advisable to regularly inspect the contents of your favorite accessory and remove all unnecessary items from it. Candy and chocolate wrappers, tickets and other rubbish have no place in your bag either.
4. Small bags should not be carried under the arm.
In order not to look ridiculous, it’s better to forget about this habit. Etiquette experts suggest holding a clutch with both hands in front of you or with one hand and carry it along the side of the body.
5. A bag should be appropriate to the situation.
When choosing a bag, it’s recommended to take into account the status of the event. For an official meeting, it’s better to take a strict accessory without embellishments and made of smooth material. And for more informal outings, bags in your favorite style are suitable — from laconic messengers to stylish backpacks with funny prints.
6. The size of the bag should correspond to the size of its wearer.
Ideally, the size of the bag should be in direct proportion to your body. For example, it is undesirable to wear a giant tote bag when you are petite, otherwise it will look a bit ridiculous. For petite ladies, it is better to choose a smaller accessory that will harmonize with the image they have created.
7. It’s advisable to choose a handbag according to the weather.
