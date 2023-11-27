76-Year-Old Grandmother Is Body-Shamed for Her Outfit Choices, but Her Answer to Haters Is Priceless

Defying critics who insist she should dress more in line with her age, a resilient 76-year-old woman, Candace Leslie Cima, proudly showcases her physique in form-fitting clothes. But she’s facing backlash for it.

Meet Candace Cima.

Embracing aging as a natural part of life has been a long-standing challenge due to societal stigmas. Fortunately, individuals like Candace Leslie Cima, a 76-year-old fashion and lifestyle influencer, are actively working to shift these perspectives, not only for her generation but also for those following in her footsteps. Through her engaging social media presence, documented under the fitting title “Life in My 70s,” Cima champions the visibility of older women. Launching her style blog in 2019, Cima observed a need for pro-aging influencers. With over 400,000 followers across TikTok, Instagram, and Facebook, she aims to challenge the traditional ideas about aging and fashion. Central to her content is a candid exploration of aging, fueled by her dissatisfaction with the media’s focus on youth. She vividly recalls the absence of headlines addressing beauty beyond the age of 40, inspiring her to become a vocal advocate for dismantling age-related prejudices.

One post became viral.

Recently, Cima posted a video on Instagram featuring a brown knit dress extending to mid-calf, complemented by a coordinating jumper. In the caption, she shared her enthusiasm for the dress’s versatility and suitability for various climates. She also provided details about sizing, colors, and pricing, inviting followers to explore her Amazon Store’s Fall Section. Regrettably, the dress became the focal point of controversy, attracting critiques on social media. While some praised her pro-aging fashion sense, others seized the opportunity to criticize her outfit. Some users suggested that Cima should wear the accompanying sweater, deeming the dress unflattering without it. Comments about age appropriateness and body shape surfaced, with remarks like, “Not suitable for the arms after a certain age,” and “Makes your otherwise flat stomach look pouchy.”

She was surprised by the reactions.

Cima, who has 11 grandchildren, didn’t anticipate the backlash from her Amazon try-on. Despite hundreds of supporters coming to her defense, Cima brushed off the negative remarks by emphasizing that it’s perfectly appropriate to have wrinkled skin at 76 and that she wouldn’t be ashamed of it. She even considered responding with a hint of sarcasm. She said, “Should I cover my face too because I have wrinkles there?” Cima called for a shift in societal perceptions, urging a departure from outdated ideas about age-appropriate fashion in the modern world.

Her advice to her followers

Cima noted a surge in younger followers who express appreciation for her empowering message. “Aging is great. Everything you have learned your entire life is now there for you. You are now the wisest that you are ever going to be. Embrace it and be proud,” she advises. Stylist Samantha Brown suggests that women need to unlearn harmful fashion rules, dismissing the unkind feedback as “people projecting their own insecurities.” Brown praises Cima’s looks, emphasizing that showing skin is acceptable, and encourages a shift away from outdated ideas about covering up as one age. Candace initially started her social media journey to combat the negative connotation associated with aging. On her website, she advocates for women to embrace productivity, intelligence, compassion, and style throughout their later years.