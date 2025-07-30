8 Behaviors That Can Quietly Sabotage Marriages, According to Psychologists

When people think about what ruins marriages, their minds often jump to dramatic betrayals, infidelity, financial secrecy, and heated arguments. But research and clinical experience suggest that what actually causes relationships to break down is often far more subtle. It’s the daily habits, the mental load imbalance, the unspoken expectations, and all falling under the domain of emotional labor.

Emotional labor refers to the invisible work involved in managing feelings, maintaining social harmony, anticipating others’ needs, and smoothing daily life. When this labor becomes lopsided in a relationship, it creates chronic tension, resentment, and disconnection.

Our reader Judy, H. experienced a situation of emotional labor and decided to face it head-on!