8 Embarrassing Stories People Would Like to Keep Hidden
In the realm of human experience, there exists a trove of embarrassing tales—moments captured in the amber of memory, often tucked away in the deepest recesses of the mind. These stories, though whispered about in hushed tones or recounted with nervous laughter, hold a peculiar fascination.
- We had a university ruling that if the professor didn’t arrive after 15 minutes from the time the bell rang, we can leave class. We entered the classroom and there’s a blackboard note of the name of the professor, the class code, and the class schedule.
The professor was nowhere to be found. The professor had a funny last name, so my classmates who arrived earlier made fun of the professor’s name. Upon entering the class, there’s a handsome, buff guy scribbling notes at the back row. I am not a shy person, so I sat next to him and introduced myself. He said his name was «Dan». I asked about his major, his schedule, anything to get to know him and to kill time.
When I ran out of questions, I ranted that the professor was a bloke and joined with the rest making fun of the professor’s name. Dan laughed with us and even initiated more jokes about the professor. At the 14th minute, everyone was looking at their watches and doing their countdown. At the last 20 seconds, Dan stood up from his chair, walked towards the blackboard, and said, «OK, CLASS.» We then found out that it’s always been his habit of pretending to be one of the students as an ice-breaker. Kat Marasigan / Quora
- In our college, students are not allowed to use the elevators. One day, I was running very late to class after lunch, and I had to climb five huge floors. So I asked the lift operator if I could use the elevator. After some negotiation, he agreed. Just as the elevator doors were about to close and go up, they suddenly opened again.
Boom! It was my professor, the one whose class I was already late for. He said, «Don’t you know that students are not allowed to use the elevator? Get out.» It was only the lift operator and my professor in the elevator, and they made me leave. The professor also warned me, «If you’re even a minute late to my class after I’ve arrived, you’re out. Understand?»
I really needed the attendance, so I came up with a sneaky plan. I started running. Every time I reached a floor, I would press the elevator open button and run even faster, causing delays for the professor as the doors kept opening and closing. But on the third floor, as soon as I pressed the button, the elevator opened almost instantly, before I could even blink. My professor easily figured out what I was up to.
«Oh, so it was you doing that?» he asked. I tried to explain, «But sir, you said...» but I was mumbling to myself. «Who do you think you’re fooling? I’m a forensic science analyst,» he replied. «Please get inside the elevator,» he said. «Be early to class next time, understand?» Zeeshan Noor / Quora
- The local McDonald’s was being torn down and rebuilt, and my toddlers were wailing inconsolably. Of course, a police officer was across the intersection and pulled me over once I was around the corner. As he walked up to my window, which I already had down, he became extremely concerned because of the amount of crying and screaming in the car.
He asked what the trouble was. Three toddlers screamed, «They’re breaking McDonald’s!! It’s falling down!!!! McDonald’s is falling down!!!!!» at the tops of their voices, followed by more wailing and howling. All I could say was, «I can’t persuade them it will be rebuilt.» The officer looked traumatized as he said, «Ah. I understand. Good luck with that!» and practically ran back to his patrol car! Lisa Wright / Quora
- My sophomore year of high school, I had a crush on a girl that I had a class with. It was around Valentine’s Day and our school did a thing where you could pay $10 and student volunteers would go sing a song you picked, in class, to whoever you picked, and give them a card. So I decided to go with the singing Valentine. I plunked down my $10, signed up.
That afternoon I told my friend what I’d done and he started laughing. Finally, he told me that the girl had a boyfriend, he was a senior. The next morning I explained the situation to a friend of mine that was involved in the program, and after he finished laughing he told me it was too late, singing assignments were out, it was going to happen. The door opened. And instead of the one person with a boom box we normally had, there were three. One was the guy I had begged to cancel it, who gave me the biggest smile as they set up.
So they announced who the Valentine was for, and she blushed, I’m sure assuming it was from her boyfriend. They started singing and she blushed harder. They handed her the card that I had written my name in, and her face stopped being pink and went far more red. She looked over at me and all I could do was shrug. After they left she said, out loud, «But Chuy, I have a boyfriend!» and then everyone knew it was from me. I just muttered that I’d found out too late and happy Valentine’s Day, and I’m sorry. chuy1530 / Reddit
- Was on an airplane years ago with my girlfriend and her parents. My girlfriend couldn’t get a seat next to me and sat directly behind me. During the flight, I thought I would surprise her and reached my hand back onto her knee. Slowly I kept extending it up her thigh until I heard giggling.
Looked behind through the seats and saw that my hand was on the leg of the guy next to her. He saw my face and said, «I just wanted to see how far you’d go.» Of course, my girlfriend was in on it and started laughing along with the rest of the row. Was so embarrassed. nocturnalplur / Reddit
- When my daughter was small, she had the habit of walking around with her finger in her belly-button. During her excavations, she scratched her belly-button till it started bleeding. The wound just kept getting worse and worse.
Eventually, I sat her down and said, «You know how that sore in your belly-button seems to be getting all swollen? Well, if you keep on sticking your finger in there, it will make it worse, and your tummy swell up like a balloon, and keep on getting bigger and bigger until it bursts, and all your insides will fall out. You don’t want that to happen, do you?»
A couple of days later, we were at the supermarket and there was a hugely pregnant lady there doing her shopping. My daughter kept on staring at her. The lady saw her, smiled and rubbed her tummy. My daughter yells at her, «I know what you’ve been doing!» John McArony / Quora
- My son was three. He was using the Target bathroom with me. It was an emergency, and it was just the two of us there. I was changing a tampon. I was trying to be discreet.
Apparently, I was not discreet enough. «OH MY! OH MY NO! SOMEONE HELP ME! MY MOM IS BLEEDING! SHE’S GOING TO DIE! I CAN’T GET OUT. HEEEEELLLLLP!»
Seriously, he sounded like he was being sliced and diced right there in the stall as he dramatically clawed at the lock. Of course, he couldn’t unlock it. So he crawled UNDER the door. The entire bathroom burst into laughter. I collected my scarred child and high-tailed it out of there. I didn’t wash my hands, so don’t even ask. Sheree McDonald / Quora
- Well, this happened a decade ago when I first «bled». To be frank, I didn’t know what periods is. I assumed I had cancer. I got very emotional with my parents, I started loving them more and treated them better. I hid the very fact that I bled from my parents.
I kept tissues and what not to stop the blood. And eventually it did show up on my skirt. And my mom was shocked. And I broke down.
I was in tears. I told my mom not to feel bad that I’ll be gone, I assumed I’ll die soon. My mom burst into laughter and made me understand what it was. Phew! What a relief. Apsarah Achar / Quora
