8 Manicure Trends That Are Dominating the Fall of 2025

Soft, sophisticated, and seasonally savvy, eggshell white nails are this fall’s neutral hero. Think of that creamy shade as a cozy cashmere sweater for your fingertips: it feels fresh but not summery, minimalist yet luxe.

Plus, it pairs like a dream with all the moody textures and warm autumn tones flooding fashion feeds. Designer stylists and nail bloggers are loving its calming versatility, and yes, it’s your new seasonal staple.